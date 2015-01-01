पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परीक्षा:इंटर सेंटअप परीक्षा 13 से 18 नवंबर के बीच दो पाली में

अररिया4 घंटे पहले
इंटरमीडिएट सेंटअप 2020 परीक्षा के लिए अररिया कॉलेज के प्रिंसिपल डॉ. रउफ अनवर ने परीक्षा कार्यक्रम की सूचना सोमवार को जारी किया है। परीक्षा कार्यक्रम की जारी सूचना के अनुसार 13 से 18 नवंबर तक दो पाली में परीक्षा ली जाएगी। जिसमें प्रथम पाली का समय सुबह 10 से दोपहर 1 बजे तक है। जबकि दूसरी पाली का समय दोपहर 1 बजकर 30 मिनट से 4 बजकर 30 मिनट शाम तक का होगा। परीक्षा में शामिल होने वाले छात्र-छात्रों को नामांकन रसीद व पंजीयन रसीद लाना अनिवार्य होगा। अररिया कॉलेज के प्रिंसिपल ने बताया कि विषय की गड़बड़ी होने पर छात्र छात्रा स्वंय जिम्मेवार होंगे। उन्होंने बताया कि कला व विज्ञान विषय के छात्र-छात्राओं को आगामी 24 व 25 नवंबर को प्रयोगिक परीक्षा देना होगा।

