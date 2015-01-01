पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गोलीमारी:पूर्व वार्ड पार्षद की दुकान पर बैठे जुबेनाइल कोर्ट के सदस्य को मारी गोली, पूर्णिया रेफर

अररिया3 घंटे पहले
गोली लगने से घायल रिंकु वर्मा को एम्बुलेंस पर चढ़ाते लोग।
  • नगर थाना क्षेत्र के शिवपुरी में देर संध्या घटी घटना, बाइक सवार अपराधियों ने दिया घटना को अंजाम

नगर थाना क्षेत्र के शिवपुरी वार्ड संख्या 9 में मंगलवार की संध्या अज्ञात बाइक सवार अपराधियों ने पूर्व वार्ड पार्षद नरेन्द्र कुमार शीतल के दुकान पर बैठे जुबेनाइल कोर्ट के सदस्य दीपक कुमार उर्फ रिंकू वर्मा पर गोली चला दिया। यह घटना तब घटी जब कुछ देर के लिए लाइन कटा था। गोली उनके बांह के नीचे जा लगी। वही गोली मारने के बाद बाइक सवार अपराधी दक्षिण दिशा की ओर भाग निकले। गोली चलने के बाद वहां अफरा-तफरी मच गई। घटना के दौरान पूर्व वार्ड पार्षद नरेंद्र कुमार शीतल के साथ बबलू मंडल भी बैठे थे। गोली चलते ही ये दोनों पार्षद भी वहीं पर लुढ़क कर गिर पड़े। अपराधियों के भागने के बाद लोगों ने आनन-फानन में घायल को सदर अस्पताल पहुंचाया लेकिन उसके गंभीर स्थिति को देखते हुए चिकित्सक ने पूर्णिया रेफर कर दिया है। घटना की सूचना मिलते ही थानाध्यक्ष सुनील कुमार, डीएसपी पुष्कर कुमार घटनास्थल पर पहुंचे। कुछ ही देर बाद एसपी हृदय कांत भी पहुंचकर देर रात तक लोगों से पूछताछ करने में लगी है। एसपी ने पूर्व वार्ड पार्षद के घर की भी छानबीन की। दुकान के बाहर गिरे खून के धब्बे को ईट पत्थर से घेर दिया गया है।

पूर्व पार्षद को आशंका, स्थानीय राजनीति के तहत चलाई गई होगी गोली
पूर्व वार्ड पार्षद शीतल कुमार ने बताया कि उनकी किसी से दुश्मनी नहीं है। लेकिन उसे संदेह है कि स्थानीय राजनीति के तहत उन पर गोली चलाई गई होगी। क्योकि वे भी वार्ड चुनाव की तैयारी करते हैं। साथ ही भाजपा से भी जुड़े हैं। लेकिन किसने उसपर गोली चलाई इस बात की जानकारी उनके पास नहीं है। उनका कहना है कि अंधेरा होने के कारण वे लोग किसी को पहचान नहीं पाए।

लोगों ने कहा आरोपी की जल्द गिरफ्तारी हो
घटना के बाद लोगों की भीड़ लग गई सभी लोग अभिलंब बदमाशों को चिन्हित कर उसकी गिरफ्तारी की मांग की है। जानकारी मिलते ही वार्ड पार्षद प्रतिनिधि अविनाश आनंद सहित अन्य लोग घर पहुंच कर घटना की जानकारी ली ।

सीसीटीवी कैमरा खंगालने में जुटी पुलिस
अपराधियों को चिह्नित करने के लिए एसपी डीएसपी जवान नगर थाना पुलिस आसपास के घरों में लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरा को भी खंगालने में जुट गई है। देर रात तक सड़क किनारे कुछ घरों में लगे सीसीटीवी मुख्यालय में जुट गई है। पुलिस को विश्वास है कि भागने के दौरान सीसीटीवी में बाइक सवार की तस्वीर जरूर कैद हुआ होगा।

घटना की छानबीन की जा रही है : डीएसपी
डीएसपी पुष्कर कुमार ने बताया कि घटना की गहराई से छानबीन की जा रही है जल्द ही घटना का उद्भेदन एवं बदमाशों को चिह्नित कर उसे गिरफ्तार किया जाएगा।

