पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

मान्यता:करवा चौथ 4 नवंबर को, तैयारी में जुटीं महिलाएं

अररिया4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो।
  • मंगलसूत्र धारण करने से पति की रक्षा होती है और पति के जीवन के सारे संकट कट जाते हैं

4 नवंबर को महिलाएं करवा चौथ की व्रत रखेंगी। इसके लिए तैयारी शुरू कर दी गई है। ज्योतिषाचार्य ने बताया कि यह व्रत सूर्योदय से पहले शुरू होता है। जिसे चांद निकलने तक रखा जाता है। इस व्रत में सांस अपनी बहू को सरगी देती है। इस सरगी को लेकर बहू अपने व्रत की शुरुआत करती हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि इस व्रत को रखने वाली महिलाओं को करवा चौथ के दिन सुबह सूर्योदय से पहले उठ जाना चाहिए।भगवान की पूजा करके निर्जला व्रत का संकल्प लेना चाहिए। करवाचौथ में महिलाएं पूरे दिन जल-अन्न कुछ ग्रहण नहीं करती हैं। शाम के समय चांद को देखने के बाद दर्शन कर व्रत खोलती हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि पूजा के लिए शाम के समय एक मिट्टी की वेदी पर सभी देवताओं की स्थापना कर इसमें करवे रखें। एक थाली में धूप, दीप, चन्दन, रोली, सिंदूर रखें और घी का दीपक जलाएं। पूजा चांद निकलने के एक घंटे पहले शुरु कर देनी चाहिए। इस दिन महिलाएं एक साथ मिलकर पूजा करती हैं।

करवा चौथ पर मंगलसूत्र का महत्व
ज्योतिषाचार्य ने बताया कि मंगलसूत्र वैवाहिक जीवन का सबसे बड़ा प्रतीक माना जाता है। यह एक काले मोतियों की माला होती है, जिसे महिलाएं अपने गले में धारण करती हैं। इसके अंदर बहुत सारी चीजें जुड़ी होती हैं और हर चीज का संबंध शुभता से होता है। माना जाता है कि मंगलसूत्र धारण करने से पति की रक्षा होती है ।

मंगलसूत्र धारण करने में इसका रखें ख्याल
मंगलसूत्र या तो स्वयं खरीदें या अपने पति से लें
किसी अन्य से मंगलसूत्र लेना उत्तम नहीं होता
धारण करने के पूर्व इसे मां पार्वती को अर्पित करें
जब तक बहुत ज्यादा जरूरी न हो मंगलसूत्र को न उतारें
मंगलसूत्र में लगा सोना अगर चौकोर हो तो बहुत उत्तम होगा
मंगलसूत्र मंगलवार को न खरीदें

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें