  Hindi News
  Local
  Bihar
  Bhagalpur
  Araria
  • Late Night Protest Against Wrongdoing With Girl On The Roof Of The School, Then The Young Man Was Tied To A Tree And Beaten, He Tried To Kill Him With A Bully.

दुस्साहस:देर रात स्कूल की छत पर लड़की के साथ गलत काम करने का विरोध किया तो युवक को पेड़ से बांधकर पीटा, दबिया से काट हत्या का प्रयास

अररिया4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
घटना के बाद घायल अभिमन्यु को पानी पिलाते उनके परिजन।
  • भूदान टोला के प्राथमिक विद्यालय शिवपुरी का मामला, लोगों में नहीं है कानून का खौफ
  • पुलिस की सूचना मिलते ही आरोपी फरार, युवक को अस्पताल में कराया भर्ती

लड़की के साथ गलत काम करने का विरोध करना युवक काे महंगा पड़ गया। आरोपियों ने युवक को घर से निकाल पेड़ से बांधकर पिटाई कर दी और दबिया से काटकर हत्या करने का प्रयास किया गया लेकिन पुलिस की सूचना मिलते ही आरोपी मौके से फरार हो गया। शर्मनाक और दुस्साहस का मामला शहर के वार्ड संख्या 9 स्थित भूदान टोला की है। प्राथमिक विद्यालय शिवपुरी के छत पर बुधवार की रात अभिमन्यु ने आवाज सुनकर गया तो देखा कि एक लड़की के साथ दो लड़के गलत काम कर रहे थे। विरोध करने पर लड़के-लड़की सब भाग तो गए। अगले सुबह आरोपी व उसके माता-पिता ने उसे पेड़ से बांध जमकर पिटाई कर दी। और दबिया से काटकर हत्या करने की प्रयास किया। अभिमन्यु ने बताया कि बुधवार शाम मजदूरी कर अपने घर लौटे तो लगभग 7 बजे कुछ युवक विद्यालय के छत पर बैठकर गांजा पी रहे थे। उसे देखकर वे लोग भाग निकले। लेकिन फिर रात लगभग 10 बजे विद्यालय के छत पर काफी शोर गुल हो रहा था। उन्होंने छत पर गया तो देखा कि जय प्रकाश नगर के युवक रवि कुमार व राहुल कुमार एक लड़की के साथ गलत काम कर रहा है। उन्होंने उन युवकों को पकड़ने का प्रयास किया। लेकिन वे लोग हाथ छुड़ाकर भाग निकले। भागने के क्रम में रवि के आंख में चोट भी आई। उसके बाद युवक ने अपने घर में आकर सो गया।

घर के आंगन से निकाल युवक को आरोपियों ने अपने घर ले जाकर पीटा
लेकिन अहले सुबह जब वे घर में सोए हुए थे तो रात में विद्यालय के छत पर अय्याशी कर रहे रवि की मां सुनीता देवी, पिता कदम लाल ऋषिदेव, बेचन ऋषिदेव, माला देवी दूसरे आरोपी के पिता हरिलाल यादव व अन्य आधा दर्जन लोगों ने जबरन उसे आंगन से निकाल कर अपने घर ले गए। उन्हें पेड़ में बांधकर जमकर पिटाई कर दिया। उसके बाद हो-हल्ला सुनकर आसपास के लोगों ने उस व्यक्ति को वहां से मुक्त कराया।

मामले की सूचना पर पहुंची पुलिस ने ली जानकारी
लोगों ने इसकी सूचना नगर थाना पुलिस को दी। पुलिस पहुंचने की सूचना पर सभी आरोपी फरार हो गए। लोगों ने घायल युवक को इलाज के लिए सदर अस्पताल ले गए। इलाज कराने के बाद घायल युवक ने 8 लोगों को नामजद व 5-6 अज्ञात व्यक्ति पर प्राथमिकी के लिए आवेदन दिया है। युवक नेे बताया है कि उन्हें जान से मारने के नियत के मारपीट कर अधमरा कर दिया। अय्याश रवि पर दबिया से काटकर हत्या करने की प्रयास करने का भी आरोप लगाया है। इधर पुलिस जांच में जुट गई है।

वार्ड पार्षद प्रतिनिधि से भी भिड़ गए सभी आरोपी
घटना के बाद अभिमन्यु को पानी पिलाते हुए एक वीडियो वायरल हुआ जिसमें घायल व्यक्ति को परिजन पानी पिला रहे हैं। उस वक्त वहां पर काफी भीड़ इकट्ठा है और स्थानीय वार्ड पार्षद प्रतिनिधि के डाट फटकार करने के क्रम में भी आरोपी पक्ष की आवाज ऊंची है। यही नहीं आरोपी पक्ष तो समझाने वाले वार्ड पार्षद प्रतिनिधि से ऊंची आवाज में बात भी की।

स्कूल में चहारदीवारी नहीं होने से उठा रहे फायदा
स्कूल में चारदीवारी नहीं होने का नशेड़ी व अय्याश लड़के-लड़की जमकर फायदा उठाते हैं। लॉकडाउन के बाद विद्यालय अब तक नहीं खुला है। आसपास के मनचले व नशेड़ी टाइप के युवक के लिए प्राथमिक विद्यालय शिवपुरी का छत सेफ जॉन बना हुआ है। जबकि स्कूल भवन के आसपास 10-15 परिवारों का घर भी है। स्थानीय लोग भी किसी लफड़े में नहीं पड़ना चाहते हैं। जिसके कारण नशेड़ी व अय्यास युवक का मनोबल बढ़ गया है।

हथियार के बल पर महिला के साथ गैंगरेप, प्राथमिकी

अररिया | भरगामा वीर नगर की रहने वाली एक शादीशुदा महिला के साथ सामूहिक दुष्कर्म किया गया। घटना 26 अक्टूबर की हैै। दूसरे दिन पीड़िता भरगामा थाना पहुंची, जहां से पुलिस उसे महिला थाना अररिया भेज दिया। महिला थाना के इंस्पेक्टर रीता कुमारी ने भरगामा पहुंचकर मामले की छानबीन की। पुलिस प्राथमिकी दर्ज कर आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी के लिए छापामारी कर रही है। पीड़िता ने बताया कि उसका पति दिल्ली में मजदूरी करता है। 26 अक्टूबर की संध्या चकमका बाजार से सामान लेकर गांव के ही मसूद की मारूति गाड़ी से घर लौट रही थी। रास्ते में अंजरबस्ती के निकट बिरनगर के मेजर नामक युवक ने उसे हथियार के बल पर गाड़ी से नीचे उतार लिया। जानकी नगर पूर्णिया थाना क्षेत्र के जोरगांव का जमाल, नजीर और ललकुरिया गांव के सद्दाम ने उसे अपने साथ कहीं लेकर चला गया। जहां देर रात तक चारों युवक ने उसके साथ बारी-बारी से दुष्कर्म किया। 27 अक्टूबर की सुबह उसे नहर किनारे एक पुल के पास लाकर छोड़ दिया। एसएचओ रीता कुमारी ने बताया कि गाड़ी वाले का बयान लेना जरूरी। पर वही थाने नहीं पहुंचा। पुलिस का कहना है कि वह खुद उसके घर जाएगी।

पीड़िता के बयान पर प्राथमिकी दर्ज की गई
पीड़िता के बयान पर प्राथमिकी दर्ज कर ली गई है। आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी के लिए पुलिस लगातार छापामारी कर रही है।
रीता कुमारी, इंस्पेक्टर, महिला थाना

