पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

तैयारी:महापर्व छठ नहाय खाय के साथ आज से शुरू, खरना कल

अररिया/सिकटी13 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
एबीसी नहर का घाट की सफाई करते युवक।
  • छठ की तैयारी को लेकर डीएम ने अररिया शहर के घाटों का किया निरीक्षण, दिए जरूरी दिशा निर्देश
  • 20 को डूबते और 21 को उगते सूर्य को दिया जाएगा अर्घ्य

लोकआस्था का महापर्व छठ बुधवार से नहाय खाय के साथ शुरू हो जाएगी। कद्दू भात को लेकर मुख्यालय सहित विभिन्न प्रखंडों में और ग्रामीण बाजारों में काफी चहल पहल देखी गई। लोगों ने जमकर कद्दू की खरीदारी की। छठ को लेकर मंगलवार को व्रतियों ने स्नान कर गेहूं धोकर उसे सुखाया। छठ को लेकर इस बार गृह विभाग के स्तर से कोरोना संक्रमण को लेकर जारी गाइडलाइन के बाद लोग असमंजस में है। हालांकि मंगलवार को डीएम प्रशांत कुमार सीएच ने अधिकारियों के साथ अररिया शहर में घाटों का जायजा लिया है। उन्होंने साफ निर्देश दिया कि जारी दिशा निर्देश के आलोक में ही छठ मनाया जाए। शहर के परमान नदी में काली बाजार घाट, तिरसुलिया घाट, खुशियाली घाट पर छठ होता है। जबकि एबीसी नहर में सबसे अधिक भीड़ होती है। छठ को लेकर सिकटी प्रखंड के बकरा, नूना, घाघी व पहाड़ा नदी के विभिन्न घाटों के अलावा ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों के तालाब में बड़े पैमाने पर छठ पूजा किया जाता है। विगत दस वर्षों में इस इलाके में छठ बड़े पैमाने पर किया जा रहा है। पंडितों का मानना है कि छठ पर्व पुत्र प्राप्ति के लिये अधिकतर किया जा रहा है।

राजा प्रियवंद ने किया था देवी षष्ठी का व्रत

पंडित विजय कुमार झा का कहना है कि पुराण में पुत्र प्राप्ति के लिये छठ पूजा का उल्लेख किया गया है। पुराण के अनुसार राजा प्रियंवद को कोई संतान नहीं था संतान की प्राप्ति के लिये राज महर्षि कश्यप से मिले महर्षि कश्यप ने राजा प्रियंवद को पुत्र प्राप्ति के लिये यज्ञ करने की आज्ञा दी यज्ञ की आहुति के लिये बनायी गयी खीर को अपने पत्नी को खिलाने के लिये कहा। खीर खाने के बाद राजा प्रियंवद को पुत्र तो हुआ वो पुत्र मरा हुआ पैदा हुआ। प्रियंवद पुत्र को लेकर श्मशान गए और पुत्र वियोग में प्राण त्यागने लगे। उसी वक्त भगवान की मानस पुत्री देवसेना प्रकट हुईं और उन्होंने राजा से कहा कि क्योंकि वो सृष्टि की मूल प्रवृति के छठे अंश से उत्पन्न हुई हैं, इसी कारण वो षष्ठी कहलातीं हैं। उन्होंने राजा को उनकी पूजा करने का उपाय बताया देव सेना के आज्ञा पर राजा प्रियंवद ने पुत्र इच्छा के कारण देवी षष्ठी की व्रत किया और उन्हें पुत्र की प्राप्ति हुई। कहते हैं ये पूजा कार्तिक शुक्ल षष्ठी को हुई थी और तभी से छठ पूजा होती है।

डीएम ने लिया जायजा, इओ को दिया निर्देश
मंगलवार को डीएम प्रशांत कुमार सीएच ने शहर के कई घाटों का जायजा लिया। उनके साथ नप ईओ भी थे। साथ हीं शहर के शिवपुरी निवासी सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता अविनाश आनंद और वार्ड-23 के नगर पार्षद सुमित कुमार सुमन भी थे। डीएम ने कहा कि कोरोना से बचाव को लेकर छठ मनाने का जो निर्देश जारी है। उसी आलोक में लोग छठ मनाएं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमेनहोल में गिरने से 4 साल की बच्ची की मौत, महानगरपालिका ने ढक्कन हटाया था - मुंबई - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें