लूट:गृहस्वामी को बंधक बना 30 हजार नकद सहित दो लाख के गहने ले गए नकाबपोश

हसनपुरा2 घंटे पहले
  • हसनपुरा के कन्हौली गांव की घटना, आठ की संख्या में थे अपराधी

एमएचनगर थाना क्षेत्र के कन्हौली में आधा दर्जन से अधिक नकाबपोश सशस्त्र अपराधियों ने गृहस्वामी को बंधक बनाकर नकद सहित लाखों के आभूषण लूट लिया। यह घटना कन्हौली निवासी स्व. सवालिया दुबे के घर में हुई। बुधवार की रात करीब साढ़े 10 बजे अपराधी उनके घर में घुसे थे। सवालिया के पुत्र रजनीश दुबे को बंधक बना कर बदमाशों ने 30 हजार नकद सहित दो लाख के आभूषण लूट लिया। बताया जा रहा है कि करीब आठ की संख्या में हथियार से लैश नकाबपोश सशस्त्र अपराधियों ने छत के सहारे घर में प्रवेश कर रजनीश को अपने कब्जे में ले लिया। विरोध करने पर अपराधियों ने गाली-गलौच करते हुए मारपीट भी की। अपराधियों ने डेढ़ लाख नकद की मांग भी की। गृहस्वामी ने जब विरोध किया तो हथियार का भय दिखाकर घर के सभी कमरों को खुलवाया और 30 हजार नकद सहित करीब दो लाख के आभूषण ले गए। अपराधी एटीएम कार्ड, पासबुक, दो मोबाइल व विदेशी कम्बल भी लूट कर ले भागे। इस संदर्भ में गृहस्वामी ने बताया कि घटना के समय उनकी पत्नी अंजनी देवी, भाभी किरण देवी व तीन छोटे-छोटे बच्चे थे। इस मामले में पीड़ित ने पुलिस को सूचना दी है।

