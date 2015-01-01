पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

दुर्घटना:एनएच 57 मार्ग पर मिनी ट्रक ने दो बच्चे को कुचला, गंभीर रेफर

अररिया3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
घटनास्थल पर लोगों से जानकारी लेती पुलिस।
  • अररिया-पूर्णिया मार्ग पर जागीर बस्ती ओवरब्रिज के पास हुई घटना
  • प्रत्यक्षदर्शियों का आरोप पुलिस के सामने हुई घटना लेकिन नहीं की घायलों की मदद

अररिया-पूर्णिया एनएच 57 मार्ग पर जागीर बस्ती ओवरब्रिज के पास मंगलवार की सुबह एक तेज रफ्तार मिनी ट्रक ने दो बच्चे को कुचल दिया। इसके कारण दोनों बच्चे गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया। सड़क किनारे खेत मे काम कर रहे कुछ लोगों ने गंभीर रूप से घायलों को इलाज के लिए सदर अस्पताल पहुंचाया। मिली जानकारी अनुसार जागीर बस्ती निवासी उस्मान का 12 वर्षीय पुत्र शाहिल व मन्नान का 10 वर्षीय पुत्र अरबाज साइकिल से शौच के लिए जा रहा था। इसी क्रम में फारबिसगंज की ओर से आ रही तेज रफ्तार मिनी ट्रक बीआर11जीबी 3696 ने दोनों बच्चे को रौंदते हुए सड़क किनारे पलटी मार दिया। एक्सीडेंट की आवाज सुनकर बगल में खेत मे काम रहे महिला व पुरुष दौड़कर आया और घायलों को इलाज के लिए सदर अस्पताल पहुंचाया। जहां प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद एक बच्चे शाहिल की नाजुक स्थिति को देखते बेहतर इलाज के लिए कटिहार मेडिकल कॉलेज रेफर कर दिया। जानकारी अनुसार वहां से भी भी पटना रेफर कर दिया गया। प्रत्यक्षदर्शी सोएब, राजा आदि ने बताया कि बच्चे शौच करने के लिए जा रहा था कि ट्रक ने कुचल दिया। इन लोगो ने आरोप लगाते हुए कहा कि घटना के वक्त रोड के दूसरे तरफ पुलिस के कुछ लोग ड्यूटी कर रहे थे। लेकिन किसी ने भी मदद नहीं कि बल्कि पुलिस ने ट्रक ड्राइवर को अपने गिरफ्त में लेकर भगा दिया। लोगों का आरोप है कि वे लोग मदद के लिए चिल्ला रहे थे परंतु पुलिस ट्रक ड्राइव को लेकर पुलिस गाड़ी के साथ घटना स्थल से चला गया। वहीं एक्सीडेंट के बाद घटना स्थल पर लोगों की भीड़ जमा हो गयी। सूचना मिलने पर नगर थाना के दरोगा संजीव कुमार सिंह सदलबल पहुंचे। इस दौरान लोगों ने पुलिस को काफी खरी खोटी सुनायी।

सड़क दुर्घटना में एक व्यक्ति की मौत, आक्रोशित लोगों ने किया सड़क जाम

पटेगना | जोकीहाट-अररिया मुख्य मार्ग के बैरगाछी चौक के समीप अज्ञात वाहन के ठोकर से बाइक सवार एक 48 वर्षीय व्यक्ति की मौत हो गई। घटना के बाद उग्र लोगों ने अररिया-जोकीहाट मुख्य मार्ग को बैरगाछी चौक के समीप सड़क जाम कर दिया। लगभग आधे घंटे के इस जाम में छोटी बड़ी वाहनों की लंबी कतार लग गई। मौके पर पहुंचे बैरगाछी पुलिस ने लोगों को समझा बुझाकर शांत कराते शव को कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए सदर अस्पताल अररिया भेज दिया। जोकीहाट चैनपुर मसूरिया वार्ड दो निवासी मो.मोइनुद्दीन के 48 वर्षीय पुत्र डीलर मो.हारून अपने बाइक से अररिया जा रहा था। पीछे से आ रहे अज्ञात वाहन ने बैरगाछी चौक के समीप बाइक में जोरदार ठोकर मार दी। ठोकर लगते हीं बाइक सवार मो.हारून की मौके पर हीं मौत हो गई।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअजरबैजान में शहीदों के परिवारों के लिए खाने से लेकर फंड तक जुटा रहे हैं भारतीय - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें