विस चुनाव:एनडीए ने गरीबों को दिया वोट डालने का अधिकार जंगलराज में लोगों को घर में बंद कर डालते थे वोट

अररिया3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने मंगलवार को फारबिसगंज स्थित हवाई अड्डा मैदान में आयोजित सभा में लोगों का स्वागत करते व सुनने उमड़ी महिलाओं की भीड़।
  • फारबिसगंज हवाई अड्डा मैदान में चुनावी जनसभा को नरेंद्र मोदी ने किया संबोधित
  • कहा-लोकतंत्र के प्रति बिहारियों का उत्साह, समर्पण और उमंग काबिलेतारीफ यह उज्ज्वल भविष्य की गारंटी

बिहार के मतदाताओं का उत्साह उमंग और लोकतंत्र के प्रति जो समर्पण है, यह देखकर साबित हो रहा है कि बिहार आगे बढ़ रहा है। मतदान केंद्रों पर लगी भीड़ उज्ज्वल भविष्य की गारंटी दर्शा रही है। बिहार में पहले मतपत्र लूट, बूथ कैप्चरिंग होती थी, लेकिन एनडीए की सरकार ने प्रत्येक गरीब मतदाताओं को मतदान करने का अधिकार दिया है। जंगलराज में गरीबों को घर में बंदकर वोट डाला जाता था। यह बात प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने मंगलवार को अररिया के फारबिसगंज स्थित हवाई अड्डा मैदान में आयोजित चुनावी सभा को संबोधित करते हुए कही। जिले के सभी 6 सीटों के लिए एनडीए की ओर से वोट मांगने के लिए पहुंचे नरेंद्र मोदी ने कांग्रेस और 15 साल पूर्व लालू के जंगलराज पर करारा प्रहार किया। मोदी ने कहा कि बिहार में परिवारवाद हार रहा है और जनतंत्र की जीत हो रही है। उन्होंने कहा कि बिहार में अहंकार हार रहा है और परिश्रम की जीत हो रही है। नरेंद्र मोदी ने लालू राबड़ी के शासनकाल में हुए घोटालों का जिक्र करते हुए कहा कि घोटाला, जंगलराज भी हार रहा है। नरेंद्र मोदी ने मतदाताओं को लुभाने के लिए कहा कि बिहार की हर मां और बेटी मोदी के साथ खड़ी है। कार्यक्रम की अध्यक्षता स्थानीय सांसद प्रदीप कुमार सिंह ने की। इस मौके पर बिहार सरकार के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री जीतन राम मांझी, झारखंड के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री बाबूलाल मरांडी, केंद्रीय मंत्री अश्विनी कुमार चौबे, सांसद राजीव रंजन सिंह उर्फ ललन सिंह और बिहार सरकार के मंत्री डॉ प्रेम कुमार भी मौजूद थे।

बिहार की आवश्यकताओं को पूरा करने के लिए नीतीश कुमार न झुके, न थके

सीएम नीतीश कुमार के कार्यकाल की प्रशंसा करते हुए पीएम ने कहा कि नीतीश बाबू व उनकी टीम ने जी-जान लगाकर बिहार की आवश्यकताओं को पूरा करने के लिए ना कभी झुके और ना कभी थके। बिहार को जब एक बार फिर डबल इंजन की सरकार मिलेगी तो विकास की गाड़ी दौड़ेगी। उन्होंने कहा कि किसान सम्मान योजना, उज्ज्वला योजना, आवास योजना, शौचालय योजना के साथ-साथ आयुष्मान भारत योजना का आंकड़ा भी पेश किया। नरेंद्र मोदी ने तेजस्वी यादव का नाम लिए बगैर कहा कि बिहार अब उन लोगों को पहचान रहा है, जो अफवाह और समाज को बांट कर सत्ता पाने की चाह रखे हुए हैं।

लोगों को जमीन और घर का एक प्रॉपर्टी कार्ड दिया जाएगा : प्रधानमंत्री

स्वामित्व योजना की चर्चा करते हुए प्रधानमंत्री ने कहा कि लोगों को जमीन और घर का एक प्रॉपर्टी कार्ड दिया जाएगा। इस प्रॉपर्टी कार्ड के माध्यम से कोई भी गरीब व्यक्ति बैंक से लोन ले सकता है। उन्होंने कहा कि बिहार में जो सड़क कनेक्टिविटी का काम हो रहा है उसे आप लोग रुकने नहीं दें। यह तब संभव है जब आप बिहार में एक बार फिर एनडीए की सरकार को कायम करें। इसके लिए जीविका दीदियों को भी टेक्नोलॉजी से जोड़ा जाएगा। मक्का, मखाना, मत्स्य पालन, पशु पालन क्षेत्र को बढ़ावा देने के लिए आत्मनिर्भर बिहार के माध्यम से पैसे खर्च किए जाएंगे। गरीब का बच्चा भी मेडिकल और इंजीनियरिंग की पढ़ाई कर सकता है।

