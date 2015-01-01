पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विधानसभा चुनाव:6 में 4 सीटों पर एनडीए का कब्जा

अररिया4 घंटे पहले
विधानसभा चुनाव में जीत के बाद फारबिसगंज के विधायक मंचन केशरी के अपने साथ सैकड़ों समर्थक के साथ।
  • जिले की 06 सीटों में से भाजपा को 03, जदयू को 01, एआईएमआईएम को 01, कांग्रेस को 01 सीट पर मिली जीत
  • अररिया में कांग्रेस, फारबिसगंज, सिकटी व नरपंतगंज में भाजपा, रानीगंज में जदयू, जोकीहाट में एआईएमआईएम की हुई जीत
  • अररिया जिला में भाजपा को एक सीट का हुआ फायदा और राजद को दो सीटों पर हुआ नुकसान

बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव में अररिया जिले का 6 सीट में से 4 सीट पर एनडीए ने कब्जा जमाया है जबकि एक सीट पर महागठबंधन की तरफ से कांग्रेस ने अपनी जीत दर्ज की है वही एक सीट पर जोकीहाट में पहली बार असदुद्दीन ओवैसी की पार्टी एआई एमआईएम के उम्मीदवार विजयी हुए हैं। कुल मिलाकर 2015 के विधानसभा चुनाव के अनुपात में इस बार एनडीए को 1 सीट का फायदा हुआ है तो महागठबंधन को 2 सीट का नुकसान हुआ है। नरपतगंज में 2015 में राष्ट्रीय जनता दल ने चुनाव जीता था। जबकि इस बार भारतीय जनता पार्टी ने कब्जा जमा लिया है। जोकीहाट में राजद की सीट थी। जबकि इस बार एआईएमआईएम के उम्मीदवार जीते हैं।

एनडीए की जीत पा सांसद प्रदीप कुमार सिंह को उनके आवास पर जाकर बधाई व मिठाई खिलाते भाजपा समर्थक ।
राउंड बढ़ता गया तो कुछ क्षेत्र में जीतने वाले उम्मीदवार का वोट बढ़ता गया
मंगलवार को मतगणना के लिए सुबह 8:00 बजे सबसे पहले पोस्टल बैलट की गिनती शुरू हुई। उसके बाद सभी मतगणना प्रशाल में मतगणना कार्य आरंभ किया गया। जैसे जैसे मतगणना का राउंड बढ़ता गया वैसे वैसे जीतने वाले उम्मीदवारों के मत की संख्या में वृद्धि होती गई। खासकर रानीगंज विस में तो 20 राउंड तक दोनों उम्मीदवारों में कुछ एक हजार मत का अंतर होता रहा। उसके बाद जदयू के उम्मीदवार का मत लगातार बढ़ता। जोकीहाटा विस में कुछ यही स्थिति बनी रहे। पहले तो लगा कि भाजपा बहुत आगे बढ़ रही है,फिर राजद आगे निकला। लेकिन शाम होते होते शाहनबाज जीत गए।

