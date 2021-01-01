पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विशेष बैठक की मांग:अररिया नगर परिषद के उपमुख्य पार्षद अफसाना परवीन के विरुद्ध लाया गया अविश्वास प्रस्ताव

नप ईओ को अविश्वास प्रस्ताव का आवेदन सौपते पार्षद। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • नप क्षेत्र के 16 पार्षदों ने उपमुख्य पार्षद के विरुद्ध कार्यपालक पदाधिकारी को सौंपा आवेदन
  • अररिया नगर परिषद के विकास में रुचि नहीं लेने का पार्षदों ने लगाया आरोप

अररिया नगर परिषद की राजनीति में एक बार फिर से सरगर्मी तेज हो गई है। नगर परिषद क्षेत्र के 16 पार्षदों ने शुक्रवार को उपमुख्य पार्षद अफसाना परवीन के विरुद्ध कार्यपालक पदाधिकारी दीनानाथ सिंह को आवेदन सौंपकर अविश्वास प्रस्ताव के लिए विशेष बैठक बुलाने की मांग की है। कार्यपालक पदाधिकारी को सौंपे गए आवेदन पत्र में पार्षदों ने बताया है कि उनके उपमुख्य पार्षद रहते हुए नगर परिषद का विकास कार्य अवरुद्ध है। वे अपनी कर्तव्य व दायित्व के प्रति सक्रिय नहीं रहती है और न ही नागरिक सेवा सुदृढ़ करने की दिशा में कोई रुचि लेती है। पार्षदों ने कहा है कि अफसाना प्रवीण नप विकास का र्यो में रुचि नहीं लेती हैं।
शुक्रवार को अररिया नप के 16 पार्षदों ने अविश्वास जताते हुए आवेदन दिया है। जिन पार्षदों ने हस्ताक्षर किया है उनमें मुख्य रूप से पूर्व उपमुख्य पार्षद पिंकू यादव की पत्नी रूबी देवी, पूर्व पार्षद शशिभूषण झा की पत्नी आभा झा, पूर्व पार्षद संजय अकेला की बहन मीणा देवी, विजय जैन की पत्नी रीना देवी, मो. हैदर की मां अकबरी खातून, राजद नेता अविनाश आनंद की पत्नी दीपा आनंद शामिल हैं। पार्षदों ने अफसाना प्रवीण पर नगर विकास के कार्यों में भी सहयोग नहीं करती है। जिसके कारण विकास कार्य प्रभावित होता है। नगर परिषद क्षेत्र में विकास कार्य अवरुद्ध होने पर लोगों को निराशा हाथ लगती है।
अविश्वास प्रस्ताव के लिए विशेष बैठक बुलाने की मांग
पार्षदों ने बिहार नगर पालिका अविश्वास प्रस्ताव प्रक्रिया नियमावली 2010 के धारा 25 (4) तहत अविश्वास प्रस्ताव के लिए विशेष बैठक बुलाने की मांग की है। अविश्वास प्रस्ताव की छायाप्रति पार्षदों ने नगर आवास विभाग पटना, प्रमंडलीय आयुक्त, जिला पदाधिकारी, अनुमंडल पदाधिकारी, नगर परिषद के मुख्य पार्षद व उपमुख्य पार्षद को भी प्रेषित किया है। मालूम हो कि इस पंचवर्षीय कार्यकाल में उपमुख्य पार्षद के खिलाफ दूसरी बार अविश्वास प्रस्ताव लाई गई है।

अविश्वास प्रस्ताव में 16 पार्षदों ने किया हस्ताक्षर
नप के उपमुख्य पार्षद के विरुद्ध अविश्वास प्रस्ताव लाने के लिए दिए गए आवेदन में वार्ड 26 के नूर आलम टीपू, वार्ड एक के अशोक रजक,वार्ड 4 की किरण देवी, वार्ड 8 की सीता देवी,वार्ड 7 के श्याम मंडल,वार्ड 5 की अंजुमन आरा, वार्ड 15 की आभा झा,वार्ड 21 की रीना देवी,वार्ड 2 के नारायण पासवान,वार्ड 9 की दीपा आंनद,वार्ड 16 की मीना देवी,वार्ड 12 के अनुज कुमार वर्मा,वार्ड 14 की रूबी देवी,वार्ड 29 के कस्फुद दूजा,वार्ड 24 की अकबरी खातून व पार्षद तब्बसुम आरा का हस्ताक्षर है।

पार्षदों की मांग पूरी नहीं करने पर लाया गया है अविश्वास
विकास कार्य में रुचि नहीं लेने का आरोप बेबुनियाद है। दरअसल पार्षदों को समय समय पर लेवी लेने की मंसा जग जाती है। मंसा को पुरा नहीं करने पर उनके खिलाफ अविश्वास प्रस्ताव लाया गया है।
अफसाना परवीन, उपमुख्य पार्षद नप

मामले में नहीं काेई जानकारी
उपमुख्य पार्षद पर अगर अविश्वास आवेदन मुझे देना चाहिए। कार्यालय में अगर दिया गया है तो जानकारी नहीं है। नप इओ के जरिये संचिका प्रस्तुत किया जाएगा तो नियमानुसार बैठक की तिथि निर्धारित होगी।
रितेश कु राय, मुख्य पार्षद, नप,अररिया।

