चिंताजनक:जिले में एक हजार के पार हुई एचआईवी संक्रमित की संख्या, इस वर्ष 70 पॉजिटिव

अररिया4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पॉजिटिव में मेल 531 तो फीमेल की संख्या 481, एक ट्रांसजेंडर भी शामिल

सीमावर्ती जिला अररिया में एचआईवी थमने का नाम नहीं ले रहा है। जिले में 2003 से अबतक 1013 लोग एचआईवी संक्रमित हो चूकें हैं। जिसमें मेल 531, फिमेल कि संख्या 481 तक पहुंच चुका है। जबकि एक ट्रांसजेंडर भी पॉजेटिव पाये गए हैं। विभागीय आंकड़ों के मुताबिक अब तक जिले में 5 लाख 88 हजार 104 लोगों की जांच की गई है। चालू वर्ष में जनवरी से अक्टूबर तक कुल 66142 लोगों का जांच किया गया। जिसमें एचआईवी पाॅजिटिव संक्रमित की कुल 70 लोग पाए गए हैं। जिसमें मेल 37 और फिमेल 33 संक्रमित पाए गए हैं। संक्रमित महिलाओं में 12 गर्भवती महिलाएं भी शामिल है। इस संबंध में एड्स डीपीएम अखिलेश कुमार सिंह ने बताया कि एचआईवी संक्रमण लोगों को लिंक ए आर सेन्टर में मुफ्त में दवा दिया जाता है। उन्होंने ने बताया कि जिले के सभी सरकारी अस्पताल में एचआईवी का टेस्ट किया जा रहा है। संक्रमित लोगों के मिलते ही विभाग को सूचित भी करने को कहा गया है। इस अभियान में निजी चिकित्सक का भी भरपूर सहयोग मिल रहा है। वही क्षेत्र के आशा, सेविका व नर्स का भी सहयोग मिल रहा है। समय-समय पर प्रचार-प्रसार भी किया जाता और जागरूकता रैली भी निकाला जाता है। सिविल सर्जन डाॅ. रूपनारायण प्रसाद ने बताया कि एचआईवी से बचाव के लिये सभी सरकारी अस्पताल में कंडोम उपलब्ध है। यह संक्रमण असुरक्षित योन शोषण, एक निडिल से सुई लेना, संक्रमित ब्लड से फैलता है । एचआईवी संक्रमित लोगों के साथ भेदभाव समाज में नहीं करना चाहिए। इसे संक्रमित लोगों के साथ उठने बैठने एक साथ भोजन करने, उसका कपड़ा पहने, शौचालय, साबुन लगाने से एचआईवी नहीं फैलता है। संक्रमित लोगों को भयभीत नहीं होना चाहिए। जैसे ब्लड सुगर आम आदमी को हो जाता है और लगातार चिकित्सक के सलाह और मेडिकल लेते रहने पर कोई खतरा नहीं रहता।

