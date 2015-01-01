पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मिली सफलता:पुलिस ने वाहन पर लदे 966 लीटर शराब के साथ दो लोगों को किया गिरफ्तार

पटेगना5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पुलिस गिरफ्त में शराब कारोबारी।
  • बैरगाछी ओपी पुलिस को भंगिया डायवर्सन के समीप मिली सफलता

बैरगाछी ओपी पुलिस ने शुक्रवार को अहले सुबह गश्ती के दौरान जोकीहाट की ओर से आ रहे एक पिकअप वैन से बड़ी मात्रा में अंग्रेजी शराब पकड़ने में कामयाबी पाई है। मौके से ही चालक व कारोबारी को भी गिरफ्तार किया। इस मामले में एसडीपीओ पुष्कर कुमार बैरगाछी ओपी पहुंचकर धराए गए युवकों से पूछताछ कर ओपीध्यक्ष को आवश्यक दिशा निर्देश दिए। एसडीपीओ पुष्कर कुमार ने बताया कि पुलिस गाड़ी संख्या डब्लू बी 73 सी 7374 नम्बर की पिकप वैन को तलाशी के लिए भंगिया डायवर्सन पर रोका। पुलिस ने वाहन की तलाशी ली तो उसमें शराब बरामद हुआ। कुल शराब 2796 बोतल बरामद हुआ‌। ओपी अध्यक्ष हरेंद्र कुमार ने बताया कि गुप्त सूचना मिली थी कि बंगाल की ओर से शराब का एक खेप आ रही है। सूचना पर वाहन जांच लगवाया गया था। बताया कि दोनो गिरफ्तार युवक चालक अरविंदो दास पिता स्व सुशील दास साकिम सत्यजीत नगर वार्ड 46 सिल्लीगुड़ी का निवासी है। वही दूसरा युवक पप्पू कुमार सिंह पिता राजेन्द्र सिंह साकिम मरीचा वार्ड 9 थाना बनियापुर जिला छपरा का निवासी है। दोनों के विरुद्ध कांड अंकित कर न्यायिक हिरासत में अररिया जेल भेज दिया गया। इस अभियान में ओपी अध्यक्ष हरेन्द्र कुमार, पुअनि मसरूर आलम, सअनि सन्तोष ठाकुर व जवान मौजूद थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंUS में फाइजर वैक्सीन के इमरजेंसी इस्तेमाल को मंजूरी, ट्रम्प बोले- 24 घंटे के अंदर पहला टीका लगेगा - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें