असुविधा:पूजा स्पेशल कटिहार और जोगबनी से ट्रेन खुलने के बाद नहीं मिलेगा टिकट

अररिया आरएस13 घंटे पहले
  • अररिया स्टेशन पहुंची ट्रेन, आरक्षित टिकट दो घंटा पहले लेना होगा

त्योहारों का माहौल है और ऐसे में कोरोना वायरस महामारी को लेकर इस बार भी भारतीय रेलवे की ओर से कई स्पेशल ट्रेनें चलाया जा रहा है। भारतीय रेलवे ने त्योहार के समय को देखते हुए करीब 6 नई स्पेशल ट्रेनें चलाई हैं। छठ पूजा पर चलने वाली स्पेशल ट्रेनों को लेकर रेलवे की तरफ से एक नोटिस जारी की गई है। यात्रियों से अपील की है कि वे यात्रा के लिए अपने सीटें बुक करा लें। बताया गया कि इन स्पेशल ट्रेनों में केवल रिजर्व क्लास के ही कोच होंगे। अररिया रेलवे स्टेशन मास्टर अशोक कुमार ने बताया की पूजा स्पेशल ट्रेन में सफर करने के लिये अब यात्री को कम से कम दो घंटा पहले आरक्षित रेलवे टिकट लेना होंगा। जबकि बुकिंग क्लर्क राजीव कुमार रमन ने बताया की रेल यात्री को विशेष ध्यान रखना होगा ये कि कटिहार व जोगबनी से ट्रेन खुलने के बाद टिकट नहीं मिलेगा। यात्रा करने आयें अररिया आरएस के सुरेश निराला, संजय गुप्ता, अभीनासा तिवारी, अंजू देवी, अर्जुन कुमार, गीता देवी, अशोक साह, माला देवी ने बताया की ट्रेन चलने से हमलोगों को यात्रा करने में आसनी हों रहा है और सुरक्षित है । साथ हीं भाड़ा भी कम देना पर रहा है।

