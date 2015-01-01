पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:ट्रैक्टर और बाइक की टक्कर, मोटरसाइकिल सवार की मौत

अररिया5 घंटे पहले
अररिया-रानीगंज मार्ग 327 ई पर गिदरिया रेलवे गुमटी के पास गुरुवार की देर शाम ट्रैक्टर व मोटरसाइकिल के बीच भिड़ंत हो जाने से बाइक सवार की मौत घटनास्थल पर ही हो गयी। जिसे परिजनों ने आनन-फानन में सदर अस्पताल अररिया लाया। जहां डॉ. राजेश कुमार ने मृत घोषित कर दिया।जानकारी अनुसार शिवपुरी अररिया निवासी नवल शर्मा के लगभग 34 वर्षीय पुत्र सुबोध शर्मा मोटरसाइकिल से कही जा रहा था। गिदरिया रेलवे गुमटी के पास एक ट्रेक्टर से भिड़ंत हो जाने से बुरी तरह घायल हो गया। जिसे परिजनों ने सदर अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया। जहां चिकित्सक ने मृत घोषित कर दिया। रात्रि में परिजनों शव ले घर चले गये फिर शुक्रवार को सदर अस्पताल अररिया लाया। पुलिस ने शव को पोस्टमार्टम के बाद परिजनों को सौंप दिया।

