छापेमारी:डीएम-एसपी के नेतृत्व में मंडल कारा में छापेमारी

अररिया आरएस3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

मंडल कारा अररिया आरएस में मंगलवार की सुबह डीएम प्रशांत सीएच कुमार और एसपी हृदयकांत के नेतृत्व में कई थाने की पुलिस पदाधिकारियों ने छापेमारी की। छापेमारी सुबह से शुरू हुई। छापेमारी की सूचना पर जेल प्रशासन सहित बंदियों में हड़कंप मच गया। करीब एक घंटे तक चली इस छापेमारी में कोई भी आपत्तिजनक सामान बरामद नहीं किया गया। छापेमारी के दौरान मंडल कारा के मुख्य गेट को बंद कर दिया गया था। इसके बाद डीएम, एसपी व अन्य पदाधिकारियों की देखरेख में हर वार्ड की सघनता पूर्वक तलाशी ली गई। अधिकारियों के अनुसार यह कार्रवाई मासिक स्तर पर की जाती है। इस दौरान जेल अधीक्षक जवाहर लाल प्रभाकर, प्रभारी जेलर मुकेश कुमार मांगेशकर, अररिया एडीएम, डीएसपी, एसडीओ, लगभग 50 पुलिस बल शामिल थे।

