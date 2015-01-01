पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कार्रवाई:4 पहिया वाहन से 1.60 लाख रुपए बरामद, पुलिस कर रही है पूछताछ

फुलकाहा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मतदान से एक दिन पहले भाजपा कार्यकर्ता नगद के साथ गिरफ्तार

मतदान से ठीक एक दिन पहले नरपतगंज में भाजपा उम्मीदवार के लिए बाहर से आए हुए चार लोग नगद राशि के साथ गिरफ्तार किए गए हैं। नरपतगंज प्रखंड क्षेत्र के अंतर्गत बथनाहा बीरपुर मार्ग में घूरना मोड़ के पास शुक्रवार की सुबह फुलकाहा पुलिस ने एक चारपहिया वाहन जाइलो कार बीआर 38 ई 6315 से एक लाख 59 हजार 500 रुपया बरामद किया है। जिसमे चार लोग सवार थे। सभी को फुलकाहा पुलिस ने हिरासत में लेकर पूछताछ कर रही है। हिरासत में लिए गए नरपतगंज के फतेहपुर निवासी विपिन यादव, खगडिय़ा के निलेश कु, जयनारायण यादव एवं बेगूसराय के मंटून दास के रूप में पहचान हुई है। लोगों ने बताया कि वे लोग भाजपा प्रत्याशी जयप्रकाश यादव का कार्यकर्ता हैं। वह घूरना में भाजपा कार्यकर्ता प्रवीण झा को बूथ खर्च के लिए रुपया देने जा रहे थे। गश्ती दल में शामिल फुलकाहा थाना के एसआई तौकीर अहमद खान ने बताया कि चारपहिया वाहन में सवार एक व्यक्ति के पास से एक सूची भी बरामद किया गया है। बरामद किए गए सूची में 15 लाख 63 हजार वितरण किए जाने का उल्लेख है। जिसमें भरगामा प्रखंड व नरपतगंज प्रखंड के बूथ अध्यक्षों एवं शक्ति केंद्र के प्रमुख, उपप्रमुख को दिए गए रुपये का जिक्र किया गया है। इधर फुलकाहा थानाध्यक्ष हरेश तिवारी ने चारपहिया वाहन जाइलो के चालक समेत चार व्यक्ति को हिरासत में लेने एवं उसके पास से एक लाख 59 हजार पांच सौ रुपया बरामदगी की पुष्टि की है। मजिस्ट्रेट मोहम्मद अमीरुल्लाह उनलोगों से पूछताछ कर रहे हैं। इधर भाजपा प्रत्याशी जयप्रकाश यादव के मोबाइल पर संपर्क किया तो दूसरे व्यक्ति ने कहा मोबाइल चार्ज में लगा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें