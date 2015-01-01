पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

छठ का पहला अर्घ्य आज:घाटों पर एसडीआरएफ की टीम मुस्तैद और जहां नाव की व्यवस्था नहीं वहां गोताखोर की तैनाती

अररिया10 घंटे पहले
अररिया में छठ पर्व को लेकर खरना का पूजा करती व्रती।
  • खरना के बाद व्रतियों ने रखा निर्जला उपवास, अर्घ्य के लिए घाट सज धज कर हुआ तैयार
  • लोगों ने कोरोना को ले अपने घर में ही गड्‌ढा खोदकर की अर्घ्य देने की तैयारी, प्रशासन ने की घर में पर्व करने की अपील

लोक आस्था का महापर्व छठ पूजा शुभारंभ बुधवार को नहाय-खाय के साथ हुआ था और गुरुवार को खरना हुआ। खरना प्रसाद ग्रहण करने के बाद 36 घंटे का व्रत शुरू हो गया। चार दिन के इस पर्व के दूसरे दिन यानी गुरुवार को खरना किया गया। शाम के वक्त छठी माता को गुड़ व गन्ने के रस से बनी खीर और रोटी से बना प्रसाद चढ़ाया गया। इसी प्रसाद को व्रतियों ने ग्रहण किया। इसी के साथ 36 घंटे का निर्जला उपवास शुरू हो गया। शुक्रवार को अस्ताचलगामी सूर्य को अ‌र्घ्य दिया जाएगा और इसकी तैयारी शुरू हो गई है। व्रतियां बांस की टोकरी में अ‌र्घ्य का सूप सजाती हैं। इसमें मौसमी फल और सब्जियों को शामिल किया जाता है। दूसरा अ‌र्घ्य उगते सूर्य को शनिवार को होगा और सुबह-सुबह व्रत रखने वाली महिलाएं उगते सूर्यदेव को अ‌र्घ्य देंगी और पर्व का समापन होगा। छठ घाटों पर किसी आपात स्थिति से निपटने के लिये एनडीआरएफ व एसडीआरएफ टीम की तैनाती के साथ स्थानीय स्तर पर गोताखोरों प्रतिनियुक्त करने का आदेश है।

सीओ, बीडीओ ने किया छठ घाटों का निरीक्षण, करायी बेरिकेडिंग
सिकटी अररिया |लोक आस्था का महापर्व छठ को लेकर सिकटी सीओ वीरेंद्र कुमार सिंह ने बकरा, नूना, घाघी, पहाड़ा नदी व ग्रामीण क्षेत्र के रानीपुल, ढट्ठा चौक बरदाहा, घाघी पुल घाट, मसूंडा घाट, ढेंगरी घाट आदि का निरीक्षण किया। वहीं बीडीओ राकेश कुमार ठाकुर ने बताया कि सिकटी प्रखंड मुख्यालय स्थित तालाब में ज्यादा पानी रहने के कारण बांस की बेरिकेडिंग कराया गया है। ताकि छठव्रती ज्यादा पानी में नहीं जा पाए।

द्रौपदी ने छठ व्रत रख कर पांडवों को दिलाई उनका अधिकार
फारबिसगंज | पंडित भूलन बाबा कहते हैं की महाभारत काल से हुई थी छठ की शुरुआत ऐसी कई कथाएं हैं जिसमें उल्‍लेख है कि छठ के त्‍योहार की शुरुआत महाभारत काल से हुई थी। कर्ण सूर्यपुत्र कहलाए जाते हैं। वह प्रतिदिन घंटों नदी में खड़े होकर सूर्य को अर्घ्य देते थे जिसकी वजह से वह महान योद्धा बने। आज भी छठ में अर्घ्य दान की परंपरा प्रचलित है। छठ पर्व से जुड़ी एक और कहानी प्रचलित है कि जब पांडव अपना सारा राजपाठ हार गए तब द्रोपदी ने छठ व्रत रख कर पांडवों को उनका सारा राजपाठ वापस दिलवा दिया। छठ की कथाओं में एक और कथा प्रचलित है। कहा जाता है प्रियव्रत नाम का एक राजा था जिसकी कोई संतान नहीं थी। फिर उस राजा को महर्षि कश्यप ने पुत्रयेष्टि यज्ञ करने की सलाह दी। सफलता पूर्वक यज्ञ करने के बाद उसे एक पुत्र प्राप्‍त हुआ लेकिन वह भी मरा हुआ पैदा हुआ। कहा जाता है कि जब राजा मृत बच्चे को दफनाने की तैयारी कर रहे थे, तभी आसमान से एक ज्योतिर्मय विमान धरती पर उतरा और उसमें बैठी देवी ने कहा, मैं षष्ठी देवी और विश्व के समस्त बालकों की रक्षिका हूं। इतना बोल कर देवी ने उस मृत शरीर को स्पर्श किया, जिससे वह जीवित हो उठा। इसके बाद से राजा ने इस त्‍योहार की परंपरा अपने राज्‍य में घोषित कर दी।

फारबिसगंज | छठ को लेकर कोठिहाट नहर एवं अलख बाबू पोखरा के समीप सूर्य भगवान की स्थापित प्रतिमा को लेकर गुरुवार को अंतिम रूप देने में कलाकार जुटे नजर आये। फोटो: रूपेश कुमार
नप चेयरमैन ने किया नहर, परमान नदी व आरएस के छठ घाटों का निरीक्षण

अररिया | लोक आस्था का महापर्व छठ पूजा में साफ-सफाई, रोशनी व्यवस्था व पहुंच पथ सुनिश्चित करने को लेकर नगर परिषद के चेयरमैन रितेश कुमार राय ने छठ घाट का निरीक्षण किया। निरीक्षण के दौरान उन्होंने एबीसी नहर, परमान नदी व आरएस के छठ घाट पर पहुंचे। निरीक्षण करते हुए उन्होंने नगर परिषद के कर्मियों को रोशनी व्यवस्था में तेजी लाने का निर्देश दिया। चेयरमैन ने जानकारी देते हुए बताया कि शहर के सभी छठ घाटों पर साफ-सफाई व रोशनी की व्यवस्था की गई है। पहुंच पथ पर मिट्टी गिराकर समतल कराई गई है। महिलाओं के लिए चेंजिंग रूम, पानी में बांस की बेरिकेडिंग करवाकर घेर दिया गया है,ताकि छठव्रती ज्यादा पानी में नहीं जा पाए। जगह जगह कंट्रोल रूम, माइकिंग आदि की व्यवस्था भी करवाई गई है। उन्होंने यह भी बताया कि छठ घाटों पर अन्य वर्षों की भांति इस वर्ष ज्यादा सुविधा दी गई है। ताकि की छठव्रती व श्रद्धालुओं को समस्याओं का सामना नहीं करना पड़े। उन्होंने छठ घाटों पर अर्घ्य के समय लोगों को पानी में नहीं घुसने, मास्क लगाने, सोशल डिस्टेंस का पालन करने आदि के लिए अपील किया।

