पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कार्रवाई:पिकअप वैन से 791 लीटर शराब के साथ सात धंधेबाज हुए गिरफ्तार

पटेगना5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पुलिस गिरफ्त में सभी तस्कर।
  • पकड़ाए गए सभी धंधेबाज समस्तीपुर और दरभंगा जिले के

बैरगाछी ओपी पुलिस ने शनिवार की अहले सुबह गश्ती के दौरान जोकीहाट की ओर से आ रही एक पिकअप वैन व एक मारुति कार से बड़ी मात्रा में अंग्रेजी शराब पकड़ने में कामयाबी पाई है। मौके से चालक सहित सात कारोबारी को भी गिरफ्तार किया गया है। वही एसडीपीओ पुष्कर कुमार ओपी पहुंचकर धराए गए युवकों से पूछताछ कर ओपीध्यक्ष को आवश्यक दिशा निर्देश दिए। एसडीपीओ ने बताया कि गुप्त सूचना मिली थी कि एक पिकअप वैन से भारी मात्रा में शराब का खेप ले जाया जा रहा है। एक मारुति कार भी उसके आगे-आगे लाइन क्लियर का इशारा करते जा रहे हैं। वही बैरगाछी चौक पर ही पुलिस गाड़ी संख्या डब्लू बी 73 एफ 2673 नंबर की पिकअप वैन की तलाशी के लिए रोका। तलाशी के क्रम में उसमें शराब बरामद हुआ। जबकि आगे वाले कार को पुलिस ने गाड़ी खराब होने का बहाना बनाकर वापस बैरगाछी बुलाया। कार संख्या बीआर 07 ए के 9673 से भी शराब बरामद किया। गया। कुल शराब 2481 बोतल बरामद हुआ। ओपी अध्यक्ष हरेंद्र कुमार ने बताया कि सातों गिरफ्तार युवक चालक छोटू राम रविदास पिता शंकर रविदास, विजय पासवान पिता मोतीलाल पासवान साकिम बतानी समर बंगाल के प्रधाननगर निवासी है। जबकि अन्य पांचों कारोबारी युवक रणवीर पासवान पिता बबलू पासवान राहीधर वार्ड-3 जिला समस्तीपुर, रणजीत यादव पिता शिव शंकर यादव रामबड़ी वार्ड 9 थाना कुशेश्वर स्थान जिला दरभंगा, सोनू पासवान पिता रमानंद पासवान खलासी वार्ड 6, कृष्ण कुमार पासवान पिता नागेश्वर पासवान अंसा वार्ड-1, नितेश पासवान पिता स्व. रामसागर पासवान ब्रह्मपुर सभी थाना कुशेश्वर स्थान, जिला दरभंगा का निवासी है। सातो के विरुद्ध कांड अंकित कर न्यायिक हिरासत में भेज दिया गया। इस अभियान में ओपी अध्यक्ष हरेन्द्र कुमार, पुअनि मसरूर आलम, सअनि सन्तोष ठाकुर व जवान मौजूद थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को जमीन बंटने का डर, बोले- चोर-लुटेरों, काले कानून बनाने वालों से राज्य को बचाना है - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें