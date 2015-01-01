पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

महापर्व:चांदनी चौक में फल और पूजा सामग्री के लिए फुटपाथ पर सजी दुकानें, लोगों ने की खरीदारी

अररिया4 घंटे पहले
चांदनी चौक पर खरीदारी करते लोग।
  • खरना के दिन बाजारों में काफी रौनक दिखी, लोगों का लगा तांता

महाआस्था का छठ पर्व को लेकर शहर के चांदनी चौक के चारों तरफ व हटिया रोड में गुरुवार को पूजा सामग्री की सैकड़ों फुटपाथ दुकानें लगाई गई। पूजा सामग्री की दुकानों में हजारों छठव्रती व श्रद्धालुओं ने पूजा सामग्री व फल फूल की खरीदारी किया। इस दौरान पूजा समानों की बिक्री को लेकर दुकानदारों ने कतार में दुकानें लगाई थी। बीते वर्ष की तुलना में इस वर्ष फल के दामों में इजाफा होने के बाद भी खरीदार पूरे उत्साह के साथ फल की खरीदारी करने में जुटे रहे। खरीदारी के दौरान बाजार में उमड़ी भीड़ के बाइक चालक भी गाड़ी दौड़ाते नजर आए। लेकिन चौपहिया वाहन व बड़े वाहनों का आवागमन बंद करवा दिया गया था। खरना के दिन बाजारों में काफी रौनक देखने को मिली। छठ पर्व को लेकर हर कोई खरीदारी में जुटा रहा। ईख, नारियल, केला सेव, संतरा, मूली, अदरक, गाजर आदि छठ पर्व में उपयोग होने वाले फलों की जमकर खरीददारी की गई। खरीददारी को लेकर दिन भर बाजारों में खचाखच भीड़ भरा रहा। ऐसे तो छठ पर्व को लेकर शहर के सभी चौक-चौराहा पर फुटकर दुकानदारों ने दुकान लगा कर पूजा से संबंधित सामान बेचते नजर आए। खरना को लेकर सुबह से ही बाजार में खरीदारों की भीड़ जुटनी शुरू हो गई थी। जो शाम तक खरीदारी में लोग मग्न रहे। फल फूल के साथ-साथ लोग दउरा सूप व अन्य पूजा सामग्रियों की जमकर खरीददारी करते दिखे। दुकानों के अलावे सड़क किनारे भी अस्थायी पूजा सामग्रियों की दुकानें सजायी गई है। बाजार में नारियल, सिंघाड़ा, दउरा, सुपली व अन्य पूजन सामग्रियों को खरीदने के लिए लोगों का तांता लगा रहा।

