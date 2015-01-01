पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अगलगी:लुक्के से मधुमक्खी के छत्ते को हटाने में लगी आग छह घर जले, बेटी के दहेज का सामान हुआ खाक

अररिया/जोकीहाट2 घंटे पहले
घाट टोला में मधुमक्खी के छत्ते को आग के लुक्का से हटाने में लगी आग को बुझाते ग्रामीण ।
  • अररिया घाट टोला व जोकीहाट डूबा पंचायत के पुल टोला में लगी आग, लाखों का सामान हुआ राख

जिले के अलग-अलग जगहों पर आग लगने से एक दर्जन से अधिक घर जलकर राख हो गया है। फायर ब्रिगेड और स्थानीय लोगों की मदद से आग पर काबू पाया गया। अररिया के घाट टोला में आग से मधुमक्खी का छत्ता हटाने में भयानक आग लग गई। जिसमे घाट टोला के छह घर जलकर राख गयी। वहीं दूसरी ओर जोकीहाट के डूबा गांव में देर रात शार्ट सर्किट से आग लगी है। इस अगलगी में पांच लाख से अधिक की संपत्ति का नुकसान हुआ है। इस अग्निकांड में नगद 35 हजार रुपये भी जले। अररिया प्रखंड के बसंतपुर पंचायत के घाट टोला वार्ड नंबर तीन में आग लगने से लाखों का सामान जल कर राख हो गया। परमान नदी के किनारे बसे घाट टोला में सोमवार बारह बजे अचानक आग लग गई। आग बुझाने के क्रम में मो. रउफ बुरी तरह से झुलस गए जिन्हें इलाज के लिए अस्पताल भेजा गया है। स्थानीय लोगों ने बताया कि ताजुद्दीन के मवेशी घर में लगे मधुमक्खी के छत्ते को आग का लुक्का बना कर हटाया जा रहा था। तभी घास के छत में आग लग गई। आग देखते-देखते शाकिर, शाहिद, साबिर और रउफ के घर में फैल गई। ग्रामीण चापाकल के पानी से आग बुझाने का प्रयास कर रहे थे। तबतक घर का सारा समान जल कर राख हो गया था।

अगलगी में नगद 35 हजार रुपए भी जले
अगलगी में घर के जरूरी सामान के साथ संजोग कर रखे दहेज का सामान भी जल गया है। महिलाओं ने बताया कि आग से ताजुद्दीन की बेटी के दहेज का सारा सामान जल गया। इस अगलगी में नगद 35 हजार रुपया भी जल गया है। अब चिंता है कि नाजमीन की शादी कैसे होगी। सूचना पर पहुंची फायर ब्रिगेड की गाड़ी आग पर काबू पाया। जिससे आग फैल नहीं सका और पास के घर सुरक्षित रहे।

पीड़ितों को दिया जाएगा प्लास्टिक : मुिखया
मौके पर बसंतपुर के मुखिया प्रतिनिधि आसिफ अहमद राजा ने पहुंच कर सीओ को फोन किया लेकिन संपर्क नहीं हो पाया। राजा ने बताया कि निजी तौर पर अग्निपीड़ित परिवार को प्लास्टिक और कंबल उपलब्ध कराया जा रहा है। ताकि पीड़ित खुले आसमान के नीचे नहीं रहें। सीओ को स्थल निरीक्षण कराया जाएगा प्रावधान के अनुसार पीड़ितों की मदद की जाएगी।

जोकीहाट में बिजली के शॉट सर्किट से लगी आग में आधा दर्जन घर राख

वहीं जोेकीहाट थाना क्षेत्र के डूबा पंचायत अंतर्गत वार्ड संख्या छह पुल टोला में बिजली के शॉट सर्किट से लगी आग से आधा दर्जन घर जल कर राख हो गया है। आग देर रात करीब दो बजे लगी थी। अग्निपीड़ितों ने बताया कि बिजली के शॉट सर्किट से आग लगी बड़ी मुश्किल से हम परिवार के लोग अपना जान बचा सके। घर में रखे अनाज, कपड़ा, दस्तावेज आदि सारे समान जल गए। अग्निकांड में लगभग तीन लाख से अधिक की सामग्री जलकर राख हो गई। सुबह अग्निकांड की सूचना पर स्थानीय मुखिया साबिर आलम व हल्का कर्मचारी घटनास्थल पर पहुंचकर पीड़ित परिवारों को सहायता देने को लेकर आश्वासन दिया। इस अग्नि कांड में नजबुल, जाहिद, फकरुद्दीन, सनोबरी, मसोमात कोसरी, मोबिन, मंजूर, मजरूर, मुजाहिद आदी का घर जल कर राख हो गये हैं।

डाक बंगला के सामने ट्रांसफार्मर में लगी आग
रेफरल अस्पताल रोड डाक बंगला के सामने ट्रांसफार्मर में सोमवार को अचानक लगी आग से अफरा-तफरी मच गई थी। आसपास के दुकानदारों ने पॉवर हाउस के ऑपरेटर से पॉवर बंद करवाया फिर आग पर काबू करने का प्रयास किया।

