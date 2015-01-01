पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अभियान:7 लाख 27 हजार बच्चों को पोलिया दवा पिलाने का लक्ष्य

अररिया2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पोलिया की दवा पिलाने के लिये 1401 टीकाकरण दल व 213 ट्रांजिट टीम का हुआ गठन
  • पल्स पोलियो अभियान की सफलता के लिये सभी जरूरी तैयारियां पूरी

जिले में प्लस पोलियो अभियान का दूसरा चरण 29 नवंबर से शुरू होने जा रहा है। इसकी सफलता को लेकर स्वास्थ्य विभाग जरूरी तैयारियों में जुट चुका है। ताकि अभियान के तहत शत प्रतिशत बच्चों को टीकाकरण सफलता पूर्वक संपन्न कराया जा सके। अभियान की सफलता में आशा, आंगनबाड़ी सेविका समेत स्वास्थ्य विभाग से जुड़े अन्य कर्मियों पर महत्वपूर्ण जिम्मेदारी सौंपी गयी है। पोलियो चक्र की सफलता के लिये सुपरवाइजर, मॉनिटर समेत अन्य कर्मियों की टीम गठित की गयी है। एसीएमओ डॉ. सीपी मंडल ने से मिली जानकारी मुताबिक टीकाकरण अभियान का संचालन जिले के सभी प्रखंडों में किया जायेगा। इसे लेकर सभी जरूरी तैयारियों की जा रही है। मंगलवार से जिले के सभी प्रखंडों में वर्क टीम का प्रशिक्षण देने का कार्य शुरू किया जा रहा है। उन्होंने कहा कि अभियान के दौरान हर दिन वर्किंग टीम द्वारा सभी पीएचसी में अपना रिपोर्ट उपलब्ध करायेंगे। पीएचसी के माध्यम से रिपोर्ट जिला मुख्यालय को उपलब्ध कराया जायेगा।

सात लाख 27 बच्चों के टीकाकरण है लक्ष्य
प्लस पोलियो अभियान के दौरान जिले के करीब सात लाख 27 हजार बच्चों को दवा पिलाने का लक्ष्य निर्धारित किया गया है। इसके लिये घर-घर जाकर बच्चों को दवा पिलाने के लिये कुल 1401 दल गठित किये गये हैं। टीकाकरण अभियान की सफलता के लिये 213 ट्रांजिट टीम बनाये गये हैं। इसके साथ ही 35 मोबाइल टीम का गठन किया गया है। अभियान की सफलता के लिये कुल 517 पर्यवेक्षक बहाल किये गये हैं

आशा व सेविका घर-घर जाकर पिलाएगी दवा
पोलिया टीकाकरण अभियान में आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ता, आशा सहित अन्य स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों को लगाया गया है। जो अपने पोषक क्षेत्र में घर-घर जाकर बच्चों को दवा पिलाने का काम करेगी। इतना ही नहीं दवा पिलाने के बाद बच्चों का नाम, बच्चे के माता-पिता का नाम, गृह संख्या सहित अन्य जानकारियां निर्धारित फार्मेट में भरकर विभाग को उपलब्ध कराने की जिम्मेदारी उनके ऊपर सौंपी गयी है। पूरे दिन की रिपोर्ट पीएचसी में जमा कराऐंगे।

चौक-चाैराहा, स्थानीय बस व रेलवे स्टेशन पर टीकाकर्मी रहेंगे तैनात
यूनिसेफ के एसएमसी मुस्ताक आजम ने बताया कि अभियान के दौरान पांच साल तक के सभी बच्चों को पोलियो की दवा पिलाने का लक्ष्य है। कोई बच्चा इससे वंचित नहीं रहे इसके लिये जरूरी तैयारियां की गयी है। अधिक से अधिक बच्चों को इस अभियान से जोड़ने के लिये शहर व गांव के व्यस्त चौक-चौराहे, बस स्टैंड, रेलवे स्टेशन सहित भीड़-भाड़ वाले अन्य जगहों पर टीकाकरण दल की प्रतिनियुक्ति की गयी है। जो बाहर से आने-जाने वाले बच्चों को दवा पिलाने का काम करेंगे। अभियान के दौरान कोरोना गाइडलाइन का पालन होगा।

