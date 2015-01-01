पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

विधानसभा चुनाव परिणाम:तस्लीमउद्दीन का अभेद्य दुर्ग किला को नहीं भेद पाया कोई, बड़े भाई पर छोटे पड़े भारी

अररिया4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • एआईएमआईएम के शाहनवाज ने बड़े भाई राजद उम्मीदवार सरफराज को किया पराजित

भले ही बिहार में एक बार फिर एनडीए की सरकार बनती दिख रही हो, लेकिन अररिया जिले के जो कि हर विधानसभा सीट पर इतिहास कायम रहा है। तस्लीमुद्दीन के अभेद्य दुर्ग किले को कोई नहीं भेद पाया। सिर्फ अंतर यह हुआ कि छोटे भाई ने बड़े भाई को पराजित कर अपने सिटिंग का खिताब कायम रखा। जोकीहाट से पहली बार और जिले में भी पहली बार एआईएमआईएम की झोली में सीट गयी है। तस्लीमुद्दीन के 2017 में निधन के बाद भले ही उपचुनाव में सरफराज आलम एमपी बन गए थे पर तब से ही राजनीतिक पारिवारिक विवाद शुरू हो गया था। 38 वर्षीय शाहनवाज आलम ने अपने बड़े भाई और राष्ट्रीय जनता दल के उम्मीदवार सरफराज आलम को पराजित कर जोकीहाट मैं अपना सीट बरकरार रखा है। शाहनवाज आलम 2018 के विधानसभा उपचुनाव में राष्ट्रीय जनता दल के टिकट पर चुनाव लड़कर विजई हुए थे। इस बार के विधानसभा चुनाव में राष्ट्रीय जनता दल ने एलएलबी डिग्रीधारी शाहनवाज आलम का टिकट का अंतिम समय में टिकट काटकर सरफराज आलम को राजद का टिकट दे दिया था। इसके बाद समर्थकों की बैठक कर चुनाव लड़ने का फैसला कर लिया था।नामांकन प्रक्रिया के अंत समय मे शाहनवाज में असदुद्दीन ओवैसी का हाथ थामा और एआईएमआईएम का टिकट लेकर जोकीहाट के मैदान से कूद पड़े। 1972 से अब तक हुए विधानसभा चुनाव में जोकीहाट में चार बार ही तस्लीमुद्दीन के विरोधियों ने जीत दर्ज की है।सरफराज आलम पहले दो बार जदयू के टिकट पर और एक बार राजद के टिकट पर जोकीहाट का प्रतिनिधित्व कर चुके हैं। शाहनवाज आलम दिन भर मतगणना स्थल पर मौजूद नहीं थे। देर शाम परिणाम जानने के बाद वह मतगणना परिसर में प्रवेश किए। जिले के 6 विधानसभा सीटों में से 5 सीटों पर सिटिंग विधायक ने अपना कब्जा बरकरार रखा है।सिर्फ जोकीहाट के निवर्तमान विधायक की पार्टी बदल गयी है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअजरबैजान में शहीदों के परिवारों के लिए खाने से लेकर फंड तक जुटा रहे हैं भारतीय - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें