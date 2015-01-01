पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

भास्कर एक्सक्लूसिव:दलाल ने बिना ग्रुप जांच किए दो यूनिट ब्लड मरीज को चढ़ाया, छह हजार वसूलकर चलता बना, प्रबंधन बेखबर

अररिया3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सदर अस्पताल में भर्ती मरीज शकील को दलाल द्वारा ब्लड चढ़ाने के बाद देखने पहुंचे चिकित्सक।
  • सदर अस्पताल में चल रहा था रक्तदान शिविर और मरीज को बाहर से खरीदना पड़ा ब्लड
  • दलाल ने मरीज के बेटे को पढ़ाई पट्टी-अस्पताल में खून नहीं है, बाहर से ही लेना पड़ेगा

सदर अस्पताल में मंगलवार को एक तरफ नेहरू युवा केन्द्र की तरफ से रक्तदान शिविर का आयोजन चल रहा था तो दूसरी तरफ उसी सदर अस्पताल में एक गरीब मरीज के परिजन छह हजार में ब्लड खरीदकर चढ़वा रहे थे। शिविर में 20 यूनिट ब्लड जमा हुआ। इसके बावजूद उस मरीज के परिजन दो यूनिट ब्लड खरीदने को मजबूर हो गए। ताज्जुब तो यह है कि मरीज का ब्लड ग्रुप क्या था, यह उसके परिजनों को भी नहीं मालूम था और किस ग्रुप का ब्लड दलाल ने दिया और आकर चढ़ाया यह भी जानकारी नहीं है। मानिकपुर के मरीज शकील को पैर में घाव है। उसको अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया तो खून की कमी की बात कही गयी। उसका पुत्र मुर्तजा किसी दलाल के चक्कर में पड़ गया और छह हजार में दो यूनिट खून लेकर आया। हद तो तब हुई, जब वह खून वही दलाल खुद चढ़ाने लगा। इसका खुलासा तब हुआ जब भास्कर टीम वहां पहुंची तो दलाल फरार हो गया। इसके बाद मरीज के पुत्र ने कहा कि किसने ब्लड दिया, हमको मालूम नहीं है। अररिया के बसंतपुर पंचायत के मानिकपुर के 65 वर्षीय शकील का इलाज पीएमसीएच से चल रहा है। पैर में घाव की सर्जरी हुई है, लेकिन घर पर आने के बाद उसकी तबियत बिगड़ गयी तो परिजनों ने उसे मंगलवार को सदर अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया। डॉक्टर ने जल्द खून चढ़ाने की सलाह दी।

परिजनों को नहीं मालूम खून किसका व किस ग्रुप का है
कथित दलाल ने उससे 2 यूनिट ब्लड के एवज में 6 हजार रुपये वसूल किए। मरीज के परिजनों को यह भी नहीं मालूम हुआ कि वह खून किसका है या फिर किस ग्रुप का है। मरीज के पुत्र मुर्तजा ने कहा कि वही भाई ने खून लाकर दिया और खुद से चढ़ाया भी। पुत्र ने बताया कि जब तक दलाल ने 6 हजार नगद ले नहीं लिया, तब तक खून का थैला लाकर नहीं दिया। दलाल ने पुत्र से कहा कि खून अस्पताल से ही देंगे, फिर बताया कि अस्पताल में ब्लड नहीं है, इसलिए खरीदना ही पडेगा।

चिकित्सक से पूछा तो कहा मालूम नहीं
इस संबंध में जब ड्यूटी पर तैनात चिकित्सक डाॅ. बीके मिश्रा से पूछा गया तो चौंक गए। जानकारी मिलते ही वे तुरंत मरीज के पास पहुंचे और जांच की। तब तक ब्लड देने वाला दलाल खिसक गया था। प्रभारी अधीक्षक डाॅ. जितेन्द्र प्रसाद ने बताया कि अस्पताल आप सभी का है। लेकिन ब्लड की खरीद-बिक्री नहीं होती। अगर खरीद कर चढ़ाया गया है तो गम्भीर बात है। ड्यूटी पर तैनात चिकित्सक, कर्मियों से इस संबंध में स्पष्टीकरण पूछा जाएगा।

यह गंभीर मामला, कार्रवाई होगी
यह तो पहला मामला सामने आया है। यह गम्भीर मामला है। अस्पताल प्रबंधक व प्रभारी अधीक्षक से शोकॉज पूछते हुए कार्रवाई भी होगी। जब चिकित्सक व स्वास्थ्यकर्मी मौजूद था तो कैसे ब्लड खरीद कर चढ़ाया जा
रहा है।
डाॅ. रूपनारायण प्रसाद, सिविल सर्जन

बिना जांच ब्लड चढ़ाने से संक्रमण का खतरा
किसी भी मरीज को ब्लड चढ़ाने से पहले रक्तदाता को एचआईवी, ब्लड सुगर, हेपेटाइटिस बी का ब्लड जांच करना जरूरी है। अगर बिना जांच का ब्लड जांच का ब्लड चढ़ाने से इन जानलेवा बीमारी का शिकार हो सकता है। डाॅ. बीके मिश्रा ने यह भी बताया कि अगर ग्रुप नहीं मिलेगा तो मरीज की जान भी जा सकती है। इसके इंफेक्शन में उल्टी, शरीर में दाना दाना, खुजलाहट, आदि हो सकता है। सदर अस्पताल में अगर ब्लड किसी मरीज को उसका परिजनों ब्लड नहीं दे सकता है तो अस्पताल अधीक्षक या अस्पताल प्रबंधक चाहे तो मुफ्त में भी दे सकते हैं।

डेढ़ वर्ष पूर्व भी भास्कर ने किया था खुलासा
सदर अस्पताल में दलालों के मिलीभगत और कार्य करने को लेकर लगभग डेढ़ साल पहले भी दैनिक भास्कर ने अभियान चलाया था। 29 जून 2019 को सदर अस्पताल में जोकीहाट के करहरा के मरीज को 6 हजार में एक यूनिट ब्लड खरीदना पड़ा था।शाहनबाज नामक दलाल ने पहुंचकर ब्लड दिया था। मामले में भी सदर अस्पताल प्रशासन ने आज तक कोई कार्रवाई नहीं की।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें