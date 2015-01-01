पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

134 साल से हो रही पूजा:सज गया मां खड़गेश्वरी का दरबार, आज रात विराजेंगी मां काली

अररिया7 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
काली पूजा को सजा मां खड़गेश्वरी मंदिर ।
  • मां खड़गेश्वरी काली मंदिर में दीपावली और काली पूजा की तैयारी जोरों पर
  • झोपड़ी में हुई थी मंदिर की स्थापना, शनिवार व मंगलवार को लगता है भोग

परमान नदी के तराई में शहर के बीचों-बीच ऐतिहासिक मां खड़गेश्वरी काली मंदिर सह बाबा खड़गेश्वर नाथ शिव मंदिर स्थापित है। मां खड़गेश्वरी महाकाली मंदिर में भक्तों की हर मनोकामना पूरी होती है। आज रात में मां काली की यहां स्थापना होगी। इस दौरान सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का खास ख्याल रखा जाएगा। इसके लिए पूरी तैयारी की जा चुकी है। दीपावली और काली पूजा के मौके पर यहां की पूजा अर्चना और सजावट चहुंओर विख्यात है। काली मंदिर में 134 सालों से पूजा अर्चना हो रही है।

1884 में हुई थी मंदिर की स्थापना
इस मंदिर की स्थापना 1884 में हुई थी। यह एक अररिया जिला का प्राचीन मंदिरों में से एक है, जिसका नवनिर्माण 1987 ई. में शुरू हुआ। तभी से यह मंदिर अररिया जिला का आकर्षण का केंद्र बना हुआ है। यहां पर पूजा पाठ करने के लिए लोग बहुत दूर से आते हैं। इस मंदिर के गुम्बज की उंचाई 152 फीट है, जो भारतवर्ष के अब तक ज्ञात जानकारी के अनुसार, अररिया काली मंदिर में सबसे ऊंचा मंदिर है। बताया जाता है कि काली मंदिर में इसका गुम्बद एशिया महादेश में सबसे ऊंचा है। जब यहां पर आरती होती है यहां का दृश्य देखने लायक होता है, हजारों श्रद्धालु यहां पर एक साथ पूजा-पाठ करते हैं। प्रत्येक शनिवार और मंगलवार को विशेष पूजा होती है और महाभोग का आयोजन किया जाता है।

नानू बाबा संभाल रहे मंदिर की कमान
मशहूर फुटबॉलर सरोजानंद दीक्षित ने युवावस्था में ही मन्दिर में पूजा करने की कमान संभाली। आज वह मां के परम भक्त नानू बाबा के रूप में चर्चित है। नानू बाबा मां काली की पूजा में इतने लीन हैं कि अपनी अचल सम्पति का अधिकांश हिस्सा वे मन्दिर के नाम कर चुके हैं। 70 के दशक से अबतक वे मन्दिर में बिना कोई स्वार्थ के मंदिर के विकास में लगातार जुड़े हुए हैं।

दिन की पूजा के लिए अलग से रहते हैं पंडित
मां खड़गेश्वरी काली मंदिर सह बाबा खड़गेश्वर नाथ शिव मंदिर में रात्रि पूजा और भोग नानू बाबा लगाते हैं। लेकिन सुबह की पूजा के लिए अलग से पंडित हैं जो नित दिन पूजा अर्चना करते हैं। बताया जाता है कि पहले काली बाजार के ही पंडित गोकुलानंद पूजा करते थे। बाद में उनके गुजरने के बाद पंडित उमेश झा इस कार्य को बखूबी अंजाम दे रहे हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजहां पैर रखने की जगह नहीं होती थी, वहां लोगों को टेंम्प्रेचर जांच के बाद मिल रही है एंट्री - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें