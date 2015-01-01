पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

लूट:बदमाशों ने टेम्पो सहित चालक से लूटे 7 हजार नगद व मोबाइल

फुलकाहा5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • फुलकाहा पुलिस ने पांच घंटे में टेम्पो किया बरामद

गुरुवार की रात फुलकाहा-बथनाहा सड़क मार्ग स्थित कजरा पुल के समीप घटना को अंजाम देने के लिए घात लगाकर बैठे सशस्त्र तीन अपराधियों ने फारबिसगंज प्रखंड के बथनाहा पंचायत के वार्ड संख्या 14 निवासी अमरजीत कुमार मंडल पिता रामानंद मंडल एवं साथी दीपक कुमार पासवान पिता जगदेव पासवान से मारपीट कर सात हजार रुपया नगद रुपये व एक रेडमी मोबाइल सहित टेम्पो लूट लिया। घटना के संबंध में अमरजीत कुमार मंडल एवं उसके साथी दीपक कुमार पासवान ने बताया कि बबुआन गांव स्थित अपने रिश्तेदार के घर से वापस लौट रहे थे। कुहासे के कारण टेम्पो धीरे-धीरे चला रहे थे तभी कजरा पुल के पास हथियार से लैश तीन अपराधी ने टेम्पो से दोनों को खींचकर बाहर निकाला और पिटाई करना शुरू कर दिया। और फिर मोबाइल एवं सात हजार रुपया लूट लिया और टेम्पो लेकर फरार हो गए। घटना की जानकारी मिलते ही फुलकाहा थानाध्यक्ष हरेश तिवारी ने सदल बल के साथ घटनास्थल पर पहुंचकर अमरजीत एवं दीपक को इलाज कराने हेतु नरपतगंज प्राथमिक स्वास्थ केन्द्र भेजकर लूटे गए टेम्पो एवं अपराधी की खोजबीन में जुट गए। करीब पांच घंटे के बाद पुलिस ने सोनापुर पंचायत के बालूगढ़ गांव के एक ठिकाने से टेम्पो को बरामद कर लिया। लेकिन बदमाश टेम्पो छोड़कर भागने में सफल रहा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंUS में फाइजर वैक्सीन के इमरजेंसी इस्तेमाल को मंजूरी, ट्रम्प बोले- 24 घंटे के अंदर पहला टीका लगेगा - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें