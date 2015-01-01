पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

जायजा:चार परीक्षा केंद्रों पर हुई वनरक्षी की परीक्षा दोनों पालियों में 616 परीक्षार्थी रहे अनुपस्थित

अररिया6 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मोहिनी देवी स्कूल परीक्षा केंद्र में हॉल में जायजा लेते डीएम।
  • डीएम ने भी लिया परीक्षा केंद्रों का जायजा

केंद्रीय चयन परिषद (सिपाही भर्ती) पटना के द्वारा पर्यावरण वन एवं जलवायु परिवर्तन विभाग में वनरक्षी पदों की बहाली के लिए लिखित परीक्षा बुधवार को शहर के चार परीक्षा केंद्रों पर शांतिपूर्ण तरीके से सम्पन्न हो गयी। दोनों पाली मिलाकर कुल 616 परीक्षार्थी अनुपस्थित रहे। प्रथम पाली के परीक्षा में कुल 948 परीक्षार्थी शामिल हुए, जबकि 316 परीक्षार्थी परीक्षा से अनुपस्थित पाए गए।

वहीं द्वितीय पाली में कुल 964 परीक्षार्थी शामिल हुए जबकि 300 परीक्षार्थी परीक्षा से अनुपस्थित पाए गए। परीक्षा को लेकर विधि-व्यवस्था संधारण व कदाचारमुक्त, स्वच्छ व शांतिपूर्ण वातावरण में परीक्षा सम्पन्न कराने के लिए प्रतिनियुक्त स्टैटिक दंडाधिकारी, पेट्रोलिंग मजिस्ट्रेट, उड़नदस्ता दल एवं पुलिस पदाधिकारी द्वारा लगातार परीक्षा केंद्रों निगरानी की गई।

केंद्रीय चयन परिषद से प्राप्त दिशा निर्देशों का शत प्रतिशत अनुपालन सभी संबंधित पदाधिकारियों द्वारा सुनिश्चित कराया गया। वीडियोग्राफी के स्थान पर बायोमेट्रिक आईडेंटिफिकेशन की व्यवस्था चयन पर्षद द्वारा किया गया था। परीक्षा को लेकर जिला नियंत्रण कक्ष का भी संचालन किया गया था। इसके वरीय प्रभार में सीमा रहमानी जिला प्रोग्राम पदाधिकारी व इनके सहयोग हेतु दिलीप सरकार,एडीपीआरओ प्रतिनियुक्त थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें24 घंटे में सिर्फ 18 हजार संक्रमित मिले, यह बीते 6 महीने में सबसे कम, इलाज करा रहे 15 हजार मरीज कम हुए - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें