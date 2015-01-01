पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अररिया के 6 विधानसभा सीट:विधानसभा चुनाव में सत्य व विकास की जीत, असत्य की हुई हार : सांसद

अररियाएक घंटा पहले
  • 4 सीटों पर एनडीए की जीत पर सभी कार्यकर्ताओं को दी बधाई

पूरे बिहार सहित अररिया के 6 विधानसभा सीटों पर एनडीए की जीत पर सांसद प्रदीप सिंह ने कहा बिहार में सत्य और विकास की जीत हुई है असत्य का हार हुआ है।

जिस प्रकार विपक्ष के नेता तेजस्वी प्रसाद ने आम लोगों के बीच भ्रम फैलाया था। उसका जवाब जनता ने दे दिया है। विपक्ष की तरह मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार भी भ्रम फैला सकते थे। लेकिन उन्होंने ऐसा नहीं किया। बिहार के विकास के लिए नीतीश कुमार कटिबद्ध है। आम जनता नीतीश के कार्यकाल को अच्छी तरह से जान रहे हैं। इसीलिए जनता स्थाई को छोड़कर और अस्थाई की ओर नहीं गए। सांसद ने बताया कि आम जनता को मालूम था कि विपक्ष के नेता तेजस्वी यादव भ्रम फैलाकर लोगों का वोट लेना चाहते हैं। क्योंकि जनता जानती है कि बिहार का विकास एनडीए के कार्यकाल में ही सही ढंग से हो सकता है। सांसद ने यह भी बताया कि बिहार में एनडीए की जीत के पीछे प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी का बहुत बड़ा योगदान रहा है। क्योंकि प्रधानमंत्री ने कोरोना का हाल में जिस प्रकार आम लोगों की सेवा की जनधन खाता के माध्यम से महिलाओं को लाभ पहुंचाया उसे कभी भी नहीं भुलाया जा सकता है। इस जीत के लिए खासकर सांसद ने महिलाओं का विशेष रूप से आभार जताया है। सांसद ने बताया कि अररिया के 4 सीटों पर एनडीए के जीत हर एक कार्यकर्ताओं की जीत है। उसका नतीजा है कि आज अररिया के चार सीटों पर एनडीए के कब्जा है। इसके लिए जिले के हर एक कार्यकर्ता बधाई के पात्र हैं।

