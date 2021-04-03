पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अगलगी:रहिकपुर के ठीलामोहन में आग लगने से दो घर जले

रेणुग्राम4 घंटे पहले
आग से जला हुआ घर का मुआयना करते लोग।
आग से जला हुआ घर का मुआयना करते लोग।

फारबिसगंज प्रखंड अंतर्गत रहिकपुर ठीलामोहन पंचायत के वार्ड नंबर-2 में बुधवार की रात आग लगने से दो घर जलकर राख हो गया। जब तक आसपास के लोग आग पर काबू पाते तब तक घर में रखे सारा सामान जलकर नष्ट हो गया। अग्नि पीड़ितों में सुरेंद्र मंडल व अनिरुद्ध मंडल शामिल है। इस घटना में तकरीबन 2 लाख से अधिक सामान जलने की बात कही जा रही है। अगलगी की सूचना स्थानीय पैक्स अध्यक्ष विकास मंडल व वार्ड सदस्य अवधेश मंडल ने अंचलाधिकारी को दिया है। इन लोगों ने पीड़ित परिवार को राहत देने की मांग किया है। लेकिन सूचना पाकर अभी तक पुलिस प्रशासन या अंचलाधिकारी की ओर से कोई लोग देखने नहीं आया है। जबकी मौके पर अभाविप के जिला संयोजक दीपक कुमार मंडल पीड़ित परिवार से मिलकर सांत्वना दिया और जल्द से जल्द राहत दिलाने का भरोसा दिलाया।

शार्ट सर्किट से लगी आग पांच घर जलकर राख

जोकीहाट | जोकीहाट के ग्राम पंचायत तारण वार्ड-13 में गुरुवार शाम बिजली शॉर्ट सर्किट से लगी आग से पांच लोगों के घर जल कर राख हो गए। स्थानीय लोगों ने अग्निकांड की सूचना अग्निशमन विभाग को दिया। इसके बाद दमकल पहुंचकर आग पर काबू पाया। अग्निकांड की सूचना पर मुखिया मेराज आलम ने जोकीहाट एसएचओ विकास कुमार आजाद को भी अग्निकांड की सूचना देकर दमकल मंगाया। तब जाकर आग पर काबू पाया गया। घटना में लगभग सात लाख से अधिक की संपत्ति का नुकसान बताया जा रहा है। अग्निकांड की की सूचना सीओ को देकर पीड़ित परिवारों के लिए मुआवजे की मांग की है।

