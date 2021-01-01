पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

दूसरा चरण:जिले के सभी नौ प्रखंडों के 27 टीकाकरण स्थलों पर होगा वैक्सीनेशन, 4000 बचे लोगों को देने का लक्ष्य

अररिया27 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
वैक्सीन प्राप्त करते पलासी पीएचसी प्रभारी व अन्य। - Dainik Bhaskar
वैक्सीन प्राप्त करते पलासी पीएचसी प्रभारी व अन्य।
  • जिले में अब तक 4.63 लाख लोगों की हुई कोरोना जांच में 7011 लोगों में संक्रमण की पुष्टि

जिले में कोरोना जांच के लिये चार लाख 63 हजार 432 लोगों का सैंपल लिया गया है। इसमें चार लाख 60 हजार 641 लोगों की जांच रिपोर्ट प्राप्त है। अब तक हुई जांच में कुल 7,011 लोगों में कोरोना संक्रमण की पुष्टि हुई है। जिला स्वास्थ्य समिति की रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक शुक्रवार को विभिन्न चिकित्सा संस्थानों में हुई कोरोना संबंधी जांच में संक्रमण के 6 नये मामले सामने आये हैं। इस तरह जिले में फिलहाल कोरोना संक्रमण के 22 एक्टिव मामले हैं। जो होम आइसोलेशन में इजाजत हैं। जिले में कोरोना टीकाकरण अभियान के प्रारंभिक चरण में चार टीकाकरण सत्र स्थलों पर अबतक कुल 970 लोगों को कोरोना का टीका लगाया जा चुका है। कोरोना टीकाकरण के प्रथम चरण में 9364 लोगों को टीकाकृत किये जाने का लक्ष्य निर्धारित है। इसमें स्वास्थ्य विभाग व आईसीडीएस विभाग के 8618 व निजी शिक्षण संस्थानों के 746 लाभुक शामिल हैं। कोरोना टीकाकरण के लिये शुरू में जिले में पांच टीकाकरण सत्र स्थलों का चयन किया गया था। लेकिन टीकाकरण की प्रक्रिया में तेजी लाने के उद्देश्य से स्वास्थ्य विभाग के निर्देश पर टीकाकरण सत्र स्थलों की संख्या में वृद्धि का निर्णय लिया गया है। टीकाकरण के लिये जिले के सभी नौ प्रखंडों में 21 टीकाकरण सत्र बनाये गये हैं। जहां शनिवार से टीकाकरण का कार्य आरंभ होगा। एक दिन में 4000 लोगों को टीकाकृत किये जाने का लक्ष्य टीकाकरण के लिये बनाये गये 21 सत्र स्थलों पर टीकाकरण का कार्य शनिवार से आरंभ होगा। इस संबंध में जानकारी देते हुए डीएमएनई सभ्यशांची पंडित ने बताया कि टीकाकरण की प्रक्रिया में तेजी लाने के उद्देश्य से सदर अस्पताल में चार सत्र स्थल बनाये जायेंगे। तो अनुमंडल अस्पताल फारबिसगंज में तीन सत्र स्थल बनाये गये हैं। इसी तरह भरगामा में दो, जोकीहाट में दो, कुर्साकांटा में दो, नरपतगंज में दो, पलासी में दो, रानीगंज में दो व सिकटी में दो टीकाकरण सत्र स्थल बनाये गये हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंफुटबॉल के फैन गांधी ने तीन क्लब बनाए थे, युद्ध भूमि से घायलों को भी निकाला, जानिए बापू से जुड़ीं और भी दिलचस्प बातें - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser