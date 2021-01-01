पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस:मतदाता निर्भीक होकर करें मतदान: जिलाधिकारी

अररिया2 घंटे पहले
दीप प्रज्वलित कर कार्यक्रम का उद्‌घाटन करते डीएम व अन्य। - Dainik Bhaskar
दीप प्रज्वलित कर कार्यक्रम का उद्‌घाटन करते डीएम व अन्य।
  • जिले के टाउन हॉल में 11वें राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस पर कार्यक्रम आयोजित किया गया
  • उत्कृष्ट कार्य करने वाले 6 बीएलओ को प्रशस्ति पत्र देकर किया सम्मानित

11वीं राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस पर सोमवार को शहर के टाउन हॉल में कार्यक्रम आयोजित किया गया। सर्वप्रथम डीएम प्रशांत कुमार सीएच ने दीप प्रज्वलित कर कार्यक्रम का उद्घाटन किया। डीएम ने लोकतांत्रिक परंपराओं को बनाये रखने के लिए शांतिपूर्ण मतदान करने के लिए जाति समुदाय से ऊपर उठकर व निर्भीक होकर मतदान करने के लिए शपथ दिलाया। उसके बाद भारत के मुख्य चुनाव आयुक्त का सीधा प्रसारण दिखाया गया। सम्बोधन में मुख्य चुनाव आयुक्त ने बताया कि मतदान प्रक्रिया को पुख्ता करने के लिए और सरल बनाया गया है। दिव्यांग व 80 वर्ष से ऊपर आयु के मतदाताओं के लिए पोस्टल बैलेट का उपयोग किया जा रहा है। ताकि मतदाताओं को परेशानी का सामना नहीं करना पड़े। डीएम ने बताया कि पिछले 1 दशक से राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस गणतंत्र दिवस के एक दिन पूर्व मनाया जाता है। उन्होंने बताया कि इस वर्ष सतर्क, जागरूक, सुरक्षित व निर्भीक मतदाता बनाये जाने पर कार्य किया जा है। बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव के आधार पर ही आगामी दिनों में देश के 4 राज्य में चुनाव होना है। चुनाव आयोग ने ई ईपिक कार्ड जारी किया है ताकि मतदान की प्रक्रिया को और सरल बनाया जा सके। उन्होंने बताया कि विधानसभा चुनाव से पूर्व लगभग 16 हजार महिला मतदाताओं का नाम मतदाता सूची में जोड़ा गया था। जिससे लिगांनुपात में भी सुधार आया है। कार्यक्रम में शिक्षक सह आइकॉन अमर आनन्द ने गीत गाकर लोगों से मतदान करने की अपील करते हुए बताया कि अपने ताकत को पहचान चलो करें, हम सब मतदान, विश्व में सबसे आगे हो अपना भारत देश महान अपनी ताकत पहचान चलो सभी करें, मतदान लोकतंत्र का हो निर्माण चलो करें हम सभी मतदान। विधानसभा चुनाव से पूर्व उत्कृष्ट कार्य करने वाले 6 बीएलओ को डीएम ने प्रशस्ति पत्र देकर सम्मानित किया।सम्मानित होने वाले बीएलओ में अररिया प्रखंड के राजेश कुमार सिंह, नरपतगंज के मनोज कुमार भारती,रानीगंज के रंजीत कुमार आंनद , फारबिसगंज के दिवाकर चौरसिया, जोकीहाट के शम्सुजमा व सिकटी के बिमलेश कुमार साह शामिल है।वहीं नए मतदाताओं के बीच ई ईपिक कार्ड का वितरण किया गया।राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस कार्यक्रम में जिला उपनिर्वाचन पदाधिकारी अविनाश कुमार,डीडीसी मनोज कुमार, एसडीओ शैलेश चन्द्र दिवाकर, एसडीपीओ पुष्पकर कुमार, डीआरडीए निदेशक अनिल कुमार झा, डीटीओ बिपिन यादव, जिला पंचायती राज पदाधिकारी किशोर कुमार, डीसीएलआर सलीम अख्तर, एडीपीआरओ दिलीप सरकार,पंकज कुमार, अनन्त झा, व बीएलओ शामिल हुए।

