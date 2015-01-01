पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बिहार विधानसभा:6 विस सीटों के लिए मतदान आज, 80 प्रत्याशियों के भाग्य का फैसला करेंगे 19.48 लाख मतदाता

अररिया4 घंटे पहले
ईवीएम के लेकर मतदान केंद्र रवाना हाेते मतदान कर्मी व सीआरपीएफ जवान।
  • चुनाव की तैयारियां पूरी, पीसीसीपी मजिस्ट्रेट हुए ईवीएम व वीवीपैट मशीन लेकर रवाना
  • 997134 पुरुष जबकि 907589 महिला मतदाता हैं
  • सुबह 7:00 बजे से शाम के 6:00 बजे तक होगी वोटिंग

बिहार विधानसभा निर्वाचन के तीसरे चरण में अररिया जिले के सभी 6 विधानसभा सीट पर शनिवार को वोट डाले जाएंगे। सुबह 7:00 बजे से शाम के 6:00 बजे तक मतदान निर्धारित है। कोरोना संक्रमण की वजह से प्रत्येक मतदाता को मतदान केंद्र पर मास्क पहन कर जाना होगा। जबकि मतदान केंद्र पर प्रत्येक वोटर को ईवीएम बटन दबाने के लिए एक-एक ग्लव्स अलग से दिया जाएगा। चुनाव की तैयारी को लेकर प्रशासन पूरी तरह सतर्क है। मतदान केंद्रों पर बिना वजह हंगामा करने वालों को तुरंत गिरफ्तार करने का आदेश दिया गया है। डीएम प्रशांत कुमार सीएच और एसपी हृदयकांत ने कहा है कि शांतिपूर्ण और पारदर्शिता के साथ चुनाव कराने के लिए जिला प्रशासन कृत संकल्पित है। इधर विधि-व्यवस्था के मद्देनजर शुक्रवार को सभी पीसीसीपी मजिस्ट्रेट और पुलिस पदाधिकारी ईवीएम मशीन और वीवीपैट मशीन लेकर रवाना हो गए हैं। जिले में कुल 908 पीसीसीपी मजिस्ट्रेट और 218 सेक्टर मजिस्ट्रेट लगाए गए हैं।

छह विस क्षेत्र और मतदाता

विधानसभा बूथ मतदाता नरपतगंज 465 328220 रानीगंज 481 335936 फारबिसगंज 495 340505 अररिया 464 318852 जोकीहाट 422 293308 सिकटी 405 287979 कुल 2732 1904800

1723 मूल व 1009 सहायक मतदान केंद्र बनाए गए
6 विधानसभा क्षेत्रों में शनिवार को होने वाले चुनाव के लिए कुल 2732 मतदान केंद्र बनाए गए हैं। 997 भवनों में 1723 मूल मतदान केंद्र हैं और 1009 सहायक मतदान केंद्र बनाए गए हैं। सभी मतदान केंद्र भवनों पर पारा मिलिट्री फोर्स तैनात किया जाएगा। इन बूथों पर कुल 19 लाख 4 हजार 800 वोटर अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग करेंगे। इसमे 997134 पुरुष वोटर हैं जबकि 907589 महिला मतदाता हैं। 77 अन्य वोटर हैं। दिव्यांग मतदाताओं के लिए व्हीलचेयर की भी व्यवस्था की गई है।

30 सुपर जोन व 13 जोन में बंटा पूरा जिला
शनिवार को मतदान को लेकर अररिया जिले के सभी विधानसभा क्षेत्रों को कई जोन और सुपर जोन में बांटा गया है। कुल मिलाकर पूरे जिले को 13 सुपर जोन और 30 जोन में विभक्त किया गया है। सुपर जोनल दंडाधिकारी के रूप में वरीय अधिकारियों की तैनाती हुई है। जबकि जोनल दंडाधिकारी के रूप में प्रखंड स्तरीय अधिकारी तैनात किए गए हैं। जारी आदेश के अनुसार नरपतगंज विधानसभा में तीन सुपर जोन व 7 जोन, रानीगंज में तीन सुपर व 6 जोन, फारबिसगंज में 2 सुपर जोन व 6 जोन, अररिया विस में 2 सुपर जोन व 6 जोन, जोकीहाट में 2 सुपर जोन व 4 जोन और सिकटी विधानसभा क्षेत्र में एक सुपर जोन और एक जोन बनाया गया है।

फारबिसगंज व अररिया के 142 मतदान केंद्रों पर उपलब्ध होंगे व्हीलचेयर
फारबिसगंज | बिहार राज्य भारत स्काउट गाइड की टीम फारबिसगंज और अररिया के चयनित 142 मध्य उच्च विद्यालयों में जहां व्हीलचेयर उपलब्ध है दिव्यांग मतदाताओं को सुगम मतदान कराने हेतु मतदान केंद्र पर ले जाने और ले आने के कार्य हेतु इन स्काउट गाइडों को प्रतिनियुक्त किया जाएगा। अररिया विधानसभा क्षेत्र में कुल 70 स्काउट गाइड और फारबिसगंज विधानसभा क्षेत्र में 80 स्काउट गाइड को जिला संगठन आयुक्त बैजनाथ प्रसाद साह के नेतृत्व में राष्ट्रपति पुरस्कार से सम्मानित राशिद जुनैद ,गोपाल कुमार ,तौसीफ रजा के देखरेख में यह स्काउट गाइड के टीम दोनों विधानसभा क्षेत्रों में अपने कर्तव्य का निर्वहन करेंगे । सभी स्काउट गाइड के बच्चे 07 नवंबर को अपने-अपने मतदान केंद्रों पर अपने दायित्वों का निर्वहन करने का निर्देश दिया।

