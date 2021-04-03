पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

डीपीओ ने किया निरीक्षण:स्कूल बंद रखने और चावल नहीं बांटने पर एचएम सहित 100 से अधिक शिक्षकों के वेतन पर रोक

अररिया|अमित कुमार अमन4 घंटे पहले
जिला शिक्षा पदाधिकारी कार्यालय भवन। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • 6 जनवरी को नरपतगंज के 5 व जोकीहाट के 30 प्राथमिक स्कूलों का एमडीएम डीपीओ ने किया था निरीक्षण
  • निरीक्षण के दौरान मिले थे 37 स्कूल बंद, डीईओ ने सभी स्कूलों के हेडमास्टर से मांगा स्पष्टीकरण

जिले में बीते 6 जनवरी को शिक्षा विभाग के एमडीएम इकाई की तरफ से विद्यालयों का निरीक्षण किया गया था। इसमें नरपतगंज और जोकीहाट के 35 विद्यालय और दो मदरसा बिल्कुल बंद मिला। ताज्जुब तो यह कि इन स्कूलों में डीबीटी पोर्टल पर बच्चे का एनरोलमेंट भी नहीं किया गया और कोरोना अवधि में बच्चे को जो चावल वितरण किया जाना था वह भी नहीं किया गया। एमडीएम डीपीओ ने विस्तृत रिपोर्ट के साथ इन सभी 37 विद्यालयों के हेड मास्टर पर कार्रवाई की अनुशंसा करते हुए जिला शिक्षा पदाधिकारी को पत्र लिखा। एमडीएम डीपीओ प्रवीण कुमार के रिपोर्ट पर डीईओ राजकुमार ने एक्शन लेते हुए सभी हेड मास्टर से स्पष्टीकरण पूछा और विद्यालय में पदस्थापित हेड मास्टर सहित सभी शिक्षकों का वेतन भी रोक दिया। शिक्षा विभाग के अधिकारियों के स्तर से की गई इस कार्रवाई से शिक्षकों में हड़कंप मच गया है। यहां बता दें कि 6 जनवरी को एमडीएम के स्तर से डीपीओ और बीआरपी ने स्कूलों का निरीक्षण किया था। जिसमें नरपतगंज के पांच विद्यालय, जोकीहाट के 30 विद्यालय और दो मदरसा बिल्कुल बंद पाए गए थे। जिन स्कूलों के एचएम और शिक्षकों का वेतन बंद हुआ है उनमें नरपतगंज के प्रावि महेंद्र यादव टोला वार्ड 13 के एचएम अनिल राय, प्रावि बबुआन पासवान टोला के एचएम हरिनंदन यादव, प्रावि युक्तिनाथ झा, प्रावि यादव टोला नहर से पश्चिम और प्रावि गिरिजानंद झा टोला नाथपुर।

जोकीहाट के इन विद्यालयों के एचएम व शिक्षकाें के वेतन हुए बंद
इसी तरह जोकीहाट के प्रावि बरहुआ,प्रावि बगडहरा दक्षिण,प्रावि हाजी मुस्ताक घर के पास की एचएम प्रभा कुमारी,प्रावि कोची टिक्कर के साकिब,प्रावि महजाली गोढ़ी टोला, प्रावि झौआरी की एचएम फरहाना खातून,प्रावि पनसेरक के एचएम चंदन कुमार,प्रावि पदमपुर,प्रावि मड़वा के एचएम मो मासूम, प्रावि योगेंद्र कन्या के एचएम मो इमरान,मदरसा दारुल अतहर मेहंदीनगर,प्रावि पिपरा टोला के एचएम मो शमशाद,प्रावि डुमरिया हरिजन टोला के एचएम मजहर आलम,प्रावि तारण तैयब टोला के एचएम ओमप्रकाश, प्रावि भूटो टोला तारण,उमवि फूलपुर वारा कलकली,प्रावि टिककर टोला चिरह,प्रावि ताराबाड़ी मुसहरी टोला, प्रावि उदाहाट,उमवि काकन सिकटिया, प्रावि उड़ान टोली,प्रावि मैनेजर टोला डूबा,प्रावि अमीन टोला डूबा,प्रावि डूबा बालक,प्रावि चैनपुर कन्या के एचएम मो आरिफ, मदरसा इस्लामिया मसूरिया ,उमवि मजगामा, उमवि दुर्गापुर, प्रावि भुना दक्षिण,मवि काली स्थान भुना,प्रावि धमानी टोला भुना और मदरसा इसराफुल मालछड़ी।

एमडीएम डीपीओ के रिपोर्ट पर डीईओ ने पूछा स्पष्टीकरण
बीते 6 जनवरी को किये गए निरीक्षण के दौरान स्कूल बंद ही मिला। इस रिपोर्ट पर डीईओ राजकुमार ने सभी 37 स्कूलों के हेडमास्टर को पत्र जारी कर उनसे स्पष्टीकरण पूछा। पत्र जारी होने के एक सप्ताह के भीतर जवाब समर्पित करने को कहा। यही नहीं सभी 37 विद्यालय व मदरसा के एचएम सहित सभी शिक्षकों के वेतन और भी अगले आदेश तक रोक लगा दिया है। अगर एक स्कूल में 3 शिक्षक ही पदस्थापित हैं तो 37 स्कूलों में 100 से अधिक शिक्षक होंगे। डीईओ ने सभी स्कूलों को अलग-अलग पत्र जारी किया।

बीईओ लाकर दे रहे स्पष्टीकरण का जवाब
जानकार सूत्रों की माने तो दोनों बीईओ को डीईओ ने पत्र तामिला कराने का निर्देश दिया था। लेकिन जोकीहाट के बीईओ खुद शिक्षकों के जवाब को लेकर डीईओ कार्यालय तक पहुंचा रहे हैं। बताया जाता है कि डीईओ ने इस मामले में बीईओ को फटकार भी लगाई है। अब इन स्कूलों के एचएम का एक दिन का वेतन तो कटना तय माना जा रहा है।

डीबीटी पंजीयन और चावल वितरण शून्य
डीईओ को 37 विद्यालयों का जो रिपोर्ट समर्पित किया है। उसमें स्पष्ट लिखा है कि इन स्कूलों में डीबीटी पोर्टल पर बच्चों का एनरोलमेंट नहीं किया गया है। व कोरोना अवधि का एमडीएम खाद्यान्न का वितरण भी नहीं हुआ है।

चावल वितरण नहीं करने वाले पर कसेगी नकेल
निरीक्षण रिपोर्ट का विस्तृत प्रतिवेदन जिला शिक्षा पदाधिकारी को समर्पित किया गया है। मेरे स्तर से कार्रवाई की अनुशंसा की गई थी। उसी आलोक में जिला शिक्षा पदाधिकारी के स्तर से कार्रवाई की जा रही है। स्कूल बंद रखने और चावल वितरण नहीं करने वाले हेड मास्टर और शिक्षकों पर और नकेल कसा जाएगा।
प्रवीण कु, एमडीएम, डीपीओ, अररिया

