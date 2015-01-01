पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:ट्रक से बांस की टाटी टूटी, फरसा से किया जख्मी

आजमनगर4 घंटे पहले
पुलिस गिरफ्त में आरोपी।
  • शीतलपुर पंचायत अंतर्गत गढ़बैना गांव का मामला, एक आरोपी की पुलिस ने की गिरफ्तार

गिट्टी लदे ट्रक से सड़क किनारे लगी बांस की टाटी टूटी तो गृह स्वामी फरसा निकाल सड़क पर ही खून करने को उतारू हो गए। मामला आजमनगर थाना क्षेत्र के शीतलपुर पंचायत अंतर्गत गढ़बैना गांव का है। जबकि खूनी तांडव में घायल हुए थाना क्षेत्र के ही सिकटिया बैरिया के रहने वाले पीड़ित मो अशफाक आलम नें बताया कि पिता के साथ मोटरसाइकिल से कटिहार गिट्टी खरीदने करने गए थे। गिट्टी खरीदकर कटिहार से भाड़े के ट्रक में बैरिया सिकटिया अपने गांव ले जा रहे थे। जब ट्रक गढ़बैना बलराम मंडल के घर के पास पहुंची तो उस जगह मोड़ पर ट्रक घुमाने के दौरान सड़क किनारे लगी बांस की टाट ट्रक के पिछले हिस्से में फंस गई और टाटी टूट गई। जिसे लेकर गृह स्वामी आग बबूला हो गए। टाटी टूटने के बाद गृह स्वामी अजय मंडल व युवराज मंडल ट्रक के आगे आ गए। मोटरसाइकिल से जा रहे खरीदार अशफाक एवं उनके पिता अख्तारूल हुसैन ने दोनों को काफी समझाया लेकिन विवाद बढ़ गया। इस दरम्यान अजय मंडल एवं युवराज ने अख्तरुल हुसैन पर फरसा से वार कर दिया। जिससे अख्तरुल अचेत हो कर जमीन पर गिर गए। जब कुछ गांव वालों की मदद से अख्तारूल के पुत्र अशफाक अपने पिता को उठाने लगे तो उन्हें भी दोनों ने मिलकर लात घूंसों से जमकर पिटाई कर दी।

एक की हुई गिरफ्तारी
मारपीट मामले में एक आरोपी अजय मंडल को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है। अन्य के गिरफ्तारी के लिए छापेमारी जारी है।
मनीष कुमार रजक, थानाध्यक्ष, आजमनगर।

