मांग:तिस्ता तोरसा तथा कंचनजंगा एक्स. का पुन: ठहराव कराने की मांग

आजमनगर5 घंटे पहले
आजमनगर स्टेशन से कोलकाता जाने के लिए कंचनजंगा तथा तिस्ता तोरसा एक्सप्रेस का ठहराव रेलवे की तरफ से किया गया था। जहां लॉकडाउन के बाद आजमनगर स्टेशन पर दोनों ट्रेन का ठहराव हटा लिए जाने से आजमनगर के लोगों में आक्रोश देखा जा रहा है। आजमनगर के भाजपा व्यवसाय प्रकोष्ठ के मंडल अध्यक्ष अनंत कुमार केसरी ने रेल मंत्री पीयूष गोयल को एक पत्र लिखकर मांग किया गया है कि आजमनगर स्टेशन में पुनः तिस्ता तोरसा तथा कंचनजंगा एक्सप्रेस का ठहराव किया जाए। अन्यथा की स्थिति में आजमनगर में जन आंदोलन किया जाएगा। साथ ही रेल विभाग को इसका खामियाजा भुगतना पड़ेगा। उन्होंने कहा कि आजमनगर स्टेशन में उक्त दोनों ट्रेन से महीने का लाखों की आमदनी रेल सरकार को होती है। बावजूद इसके ट्रेन का ठहराव हटा लिया गया।

