कार्रवाई:बहादुरगंज मुख्य बाजार में अतिक्रमण पर चला बुलडोजर

बहादुरगंज3 घंटे पहले
  झांसीरानी चौक के पास चलाया गया अभियान

मुख्य बाजार स्थित झांसीरानी चौक के पास सड़कों के किनारे से मंगलवार को अतिक्रमण हटाया गया। सीओ कौसर इमाम एवं थानाध्यक्ष संजय कुमार की मौजूदगी में अतिक्रमण के खिलाफ अभियान चलाया गया। कार्रवाई के संबंध में थानाध्यक्ष ने बताया कि ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था को दुरुस्त करने एवं बहादुरगंज नगर पंचायत क्षेत्र अंतर्गत मुख्य चौक चौराहों को जाम से मुक्त करवाने के उद्देश्य से सड़क किनारे अवैध रूप से बनाए गए दुकानों को हटाया गया। सीओ, थानाध्यक्ष, नगर पंचायत के कनीय अभियंता वसी रेजा, सादान, सफाई जमादार अकील के नेतृत्व में बहादुरगंज थाने की पुलिस एवं नगर पंचायत के सफाई कर्मियों की संयुक्त टीम के माध्यम से हॉस्पिटल चौक, रजिस्ट्री आफिस, झांसीरानी चौक, अली हुसैन चौक, बमभोला चौक को अतिक्रमण मुक्त कराया गया। इसी दौरान सीओ ने सभी दुकानदारों को सख्त निर्देश देते हुए कहा कि कोई भी व्यक्ति अगर फिर से सड़क किनारे अतिक्रमण करेगा तो उसके विरुद्ध सख्त कानूनी कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

