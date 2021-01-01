पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

विरोध:74 सेविका को टीका नहीं देने का विरोध

शंभूगंज4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
शंभूगंज सीएचसी में विरोध प्रकट करते सेविका। - Dainik Bhaskar
शंभूगंज सीएचसी में विरोध प्रकट करते सेविका।
  • शंभूगंज सीएचसी में कोरोना वैक्सीन नहीं लगने पर जताया गुस्सा

सोमवार को कोविड का टीका लगवाने सीएचसी पहुंची 74 सेविका को टीका नहीं दिए जाने के बाद अस्पताल में ही विरोध प्रकट कर हो हंगामा शुरू कर दिया। सूचना मिलते ही शंभूगंज सीडीपीओ चंचला कुमारी भी वहां पहुंची और विरोध कर रही सेविका को समझा बुझाकर शान्त किया। जानकारी के अनुसार शंभूगंज में कोविड का टीका के लिए कुल 200 आंगनवाड़ी केन्द्र के सेविका का नाम पोर्टल पर अपलोड किया गया था। जहां सरकार के द्वारा टीका करण के लिए जारी सुची में महज 126 सेविका का नाम रहने के कारण 74 सेविका भड़क गई और अस्पताल परिसर में ही विरोध प्रकट करने लगी। सुचना पर सीडीपीओ चंचला कुमारी, प्रभारी चिकित्सा पदाधिकारी डॉ अजय शर्मा आदि वहा पहुंचे। जहां विरोध प्रकट कर रही सेविका को समझा बुझाकर शांन्त किया। प्रभारी चिकित्सा पदाधिकारी ने बताया कि राज्य से मिले सुची के आधार पर ही वो टीकाकरण करेंगे। अब तक जिन स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों ने वैक्सीन लगवाई है वह पूरी तरह से ठीक हैं। उन्हें किसी भी तरह की कोई समस्या या परेशानी नहीं है।

पहला टीका एंबुलेंस चालक को लगा

रजौन | सोमवार को रजौन स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में टीकाकरण का उद्घाटन बीडीओ गुरुदेव प्रसाद गुप्ता ने किया। 12 बजकर 28 मिनट पर पहला टीका एंबुलेंस चालक मुन्ना मंडल को दिया गया। रजौन स्वास्थ्य केंद्र पर 50 स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों को टीका लगाया गया।

लेखापाल को दिया कोरोना का पहला टीका

फुल्लीडुमर | सोमवार से फुल्लीडुमर अस्पताल में कोरोना का टीकाकरण शुरू हो गया। इसके पूर्व प्रखंड प्रमुख गौतम प्रकाश, बीडीओ विकास कुमार एवं चिकित्सा पदाधिकारी डॉ. संजीव कुमार सिंह ने शिविर का उद‌्घाटन किया। कोरोना का पहला टीका फुल्लीडुमर अस्पताल के लेखापाल सूरज कुमार को लगाया गया। प्रभारी चिकित्सा पदाधिकारी डॉ. संजीव कुमार सिंह ने बताया कि कोरोना वैक्सीनेशन के लिए अस्पताल कर्मी एवं आईसीडीएस के एक सौ कर्मियों का अप्रूवल मिला है। आज कुल 60 लोगों को टीका लगाया गया। टीकाकरण के पूर्व लोगों आंधे घंटे तक निगरानी में रखा गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपिता की मौत के बाद कर्ज लेकर लाए थे 80 रुपए की रील,आज इनके बनाए एक मास्टरपीस की कीमत एक करोड़ - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser