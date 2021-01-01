पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

इंटर परीक्षा:शाहपुर हाई स्कूल से एक फर्जी छात्र हुआ गिरफ्तार

बांका4 घंटे पहले
अमरपुर थाना परिसर में गिरफ्तार फर्जी परीक्षार्थी। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • नकल करती एक छात्रा निष्कासित, दोनों पालियों में 319 छात्र-छात्राएं अनुपस्थित

जिले के 36 केंद्रों पर इंटर परीक्षा के दूसरे दिन भी शांतिपूर्ण रही। पहली पाली में पुन: अमरपुर सीएमएस शाहपुर हाई स्कूल परीक्षा केंद्र से एक फर्जी परीक्षार्थी को पकड़ा गया है, जबकि पहली ही पाली में अमरपुर के बीडी एकेडमी परीक्षा केंद्र से कदाचार करते हुए एक छात्रा को उडनदस्ता टीम द्वारा पकड़ा गया, जिसके बाद छात्रा को परीक्षा से निष्कासित कर दिया गया। मिली जानकारी के अनुसार अमरपुर प्रखंड के सीएमएस हाई स्कूल शाहपुर में चल प्रथम पाली में आयोजित गणित विषय की परीक्षा के दौरान एडमिट कार्ड की जांच के दौरान वीक्षकों ने एसएसपीएस शंभूगंज कॉलेज के छात्र साजन कुमार रौल नंबर 21010387 का एडमिट कार्ड की जांच में परीक्षा में शामिल हुए छात्र का एडमिट कार्ड में लगे फोटो से मिलान नहीं हो रहा था। शक होने पर उसका हस्ताक्षर मिलान कराया गया, जहां मिलान नहीं होने पर कड़ाई से पूछताछ की गयी।

फर्जी छात्र पर की जा रही कार्रवाई : थानाध्यक्ष
थानाध्यक्ष अरविन्द कुमार राय ने बताया कि फर्जी छात्र के खिलाफ कार्यवाही हो रही है। बीडी एकेडमी केंद्र पर जांच को पहुंची आईसीडीएस की डीपीओ ने परीक्षा दे रही एक छात्रा जुही कुमारी, रोल नंबर 21010037 को नकल करते रंगे हाथ पकड़ निष्कासित कर दिया। इंटर के दूसरे दिन की परीक्षा में प्रथम पाली में साइंस संकाय के गणित परीक्षा हुई, जबकि दूसरे पाली में आर्टस के भुगोल की परीक्षा हुई। गणित की परीक्षा में कुल 5677 परीक्षार्थियों में 5569 उपस्थित हुए, 108 अनुपस्थित रहे, दूसरी पाली में भुगोल व वोकेशनल इंग्लिश में 8702 परीक्षार्थी को शामिल होना था, लेकिन 8491 उपस्थित हुए।

छात्र ने स्वीकारा-दूसरे के बदले दे रहा था परीक्षा

छात्र ने दूसरे के बदले परीक्षा देने की बात स्वीकार की। साजन कुमार नामक छात्र के बदले रुपेश कुमार परीक्षा दे रहा था। जिसे मजिस्ट्रेट सुरज कुमार ने अमरपुर पुलिस को सौंपा। बताया जाता है कि फर्जी छात्र मुंगेर के संग्रामपुर कोयरी टोला निवासी प्रमोद कुमार सिंह का पुत्र है। केंद्राधीक्षक रेणु कुमारी के आवेदन पर अमरपुर थाना में प्राथमिकी भी दर्ज करायी गयी है।

