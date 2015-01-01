पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लोक आस्था का महापर्व संपन्न:सूर्य को अर्घ्य देने के बाद व्रतियों ने तोड़ा निर्जला व्रत, टीका लगाकर श्रद्धालुओं को दिया आशीर्वाद

बांका6 मिनट पहले
  • छठी मैया से लोगों ने की सुख-समृद्धि की कामना

लोक आस्था-सूर्याेपासना का चार दिवसीय महापर्व छठ संपूर्ण जिले में शांतिपूर्ण संपन्न हो गया। शुक्रवार शाम तथा शनिवार सुबह व्रतियों तथा श्रद्धालुओं ने शहर के विभिन्न छठ घाटों पर भगवान सूर्य को अर्घ्य दिया। छठ महापर्व को लेकर संपूर्ण शहर भक्ति के वातावरण में डूबा रहा। शहर में चारों ओर छठी मैया के गीतों की धुन सुनाई देती रही।

स्थानीय चांदन नदी के तट पर मनोरम दृश्य देखने को मिला। जहां लोगों ने भगवान सूर्य को अर्घ्य दिया। स्थानीय ओढ़नी नदी, एमआरडी, सूर्य मंदिर, विजयनगर छठ घाट सहित अन्य स्थलों पर लोगों ने भगवान सूर्य को अर्घ्य दिया। कई लोगाें ने काेराेना के गाइडलाइन के पालन काे करते हुए अपने-अपने घर के छत पर पूजा किया और भगवान भास्कर को अर्घ्य दिया। लंबे समय तक व्रत उपवास रखने वाले छठ व्रतियों नेछठ मैया का प्रसाद ग्रहण कर व्रत तोड़ा।

आस्था और भक्ति का त्योहार में छठ व्रती से लेकर उनके परिजन और आस पास क्षेत्र के लोगों में चार दिन तक उत्साह बना रहा। बैंड बाजा और छठ मैया की गीत के साथ स्थानीय लोग भी काफी संख्या में छठ घाट तक पहुंचे। कोरोना काल में छठ पर्व को लेकर सरकार के निर्देश के बावजूद छठ घाट पर श्रद्धालुओं की भीड़ बनी रही। जिले के सभी छठ घाटों पर डूबते सूर्य व उगते सूर्य को अर्ध्य देने वालों का तांता लगा रहा। वही कई श्रद्धालुओं ने गाइडलाइन का पालन करते हुए मास्क पहने हुए नजर आए, जबकि कई लाेगाें ने अपने-अपने घराें में छठ पर्व किया।

श्रद्धालुओं ने भगवान भास्कर को अर्ध्य अर्पित करते हुए अपने परिजनों के लिए मंगल कामना की। कई व्रतियों के साथ-साथ उनके परिजनों ने भी पानी में खड़ा रहकर छठ पर्व मनाया। 36 घंटे तक निर्जला उपवास के साथ व्रतियों ने पूजा संपन्न करने के बाद लोगों को टीका लगाकर प्रसाद वितरण किया।

श्रद्धालुओं ने व्रती के पांव छूकर लिया आशिष

श्रद्धालु प्रात:काल से ही छठ घाट की ओर डाला के साथ रवाना हो गए। सूर्य की लालिमा देखते ही व्रती एवं श्रद्धालुओं के चेहरे पर प्रसन्नता झलकने लगी। इससे पूर्व व्रती तथा श्रद्धालु ने घंटों भगवान सूर्य के उगने का इंतजार जल में खड़े होकर किया। व्रती के जल से निकलने के बाद लोगों ने उनके पांव छुए व आशिष प्राप्त की। व्रतियों ने पुरुषों को टीका लगाया तथा महिलाओं की मांग में सिंदूर दिया तथा उनके सुहाग की दीघार्यु होने की प्रार्थना की।

अर्घ्य देने के बाद लोगों में प्रसाद प्राप्त करने की होड़ लग गई। लोगों ने प्रसाद ग्रहण किया। व्रती से आशीष लिया। छठ पूजा को लेकर शहर में प्रशासन द्वारा पुख्ता व्यवस्था की गई थी। प्रमुख स्थलों पर पुलिस बल की तैनाती की गई थी। नगर प्रशासन के द्वारा शहर के सभी प्रमुख घाटों पर सैनेटाइज, सफाई, ब्लीचिंग पाउडर का छिड़काव तथा रोशनी की व्यवस्था की गई थी।

