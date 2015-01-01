पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

मतगणना आज:अमरपुर, धोरैया-31, बांका और कटोरिया-27 व बेलहर विस के मतों की गिनती होगी 32 राउंड में

बांका4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पीबीएस कॉलेज मतगणना केंद्र का जायजा लेते एसडीओ मनोज कुमार चौधरी व मतगणना को लेकर बांका शहर में निकाला गया फ्लैग मार्च।
  • सुबह आठ बजे से पीबीएस कॉलेज व डायट भवन में शुरू होगी गिनती
  • 62 प्रत्याशियों का परिणाम दोपहर बाद होगा स्पष्ट, मतगणना में लगे हैं 154 कर्मी

विधानसभा चुनाव होने के बाद मंगलवार की सुबह 8 बजे से मतगणना शुरू होगी। मंगलवार किसके लिए मंगल होगा? यह दोपहर बाद स्पष्ट होगा। इस बार 62 प्रत्याशियों के भाग्य का फैसला होना है। बांका, कटोरिया, बेलहर का मतगणना कार्य पीबीएस कॉलेज व धोरैया और अमरपुर का डायट भवन में होगा। इसको लेकर राज्य निर्वाचन आयोग के निर्देश पर पुलिस और प्रशासन सख्त है। जिला निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी सह डीएम सुहर्ष भगत के निर्देश पर तैयारियां पूरी कर ली गईं हैं। एसपी अरविंद गुप्ता के निर्देश पर सुरक्षा चाक-चौबंद है। कोविड-19 को लेकर राज्य निर्वाचन आयोग के निर्देश पर दिशा-निर्देश जारी है, जिसको ध्यान में रख जिला प्रशासन ने तैयारियां की हैं। मतगणना केंद्र पर सैनिटाइजर, मास्क रहेंगे। मतगणना कर्मी समेत आने-जाने वाले हर एक आम लोगों का टेंपरेचर मापने के लिए यंत्र रहेंगे। बता दें मतगणना केंद्र पर विधानसभा क्षेत्रों के लिए 14 टेबल लगाए गए हैं। जहां राउंड वाइज मतगणना होनी है। अमरपुर में 31, धोरैया में 31, बांका में 27, कटोरिया में 27 व बेलहर में 32 राउंड में गिनती होनी है। मतगणना करने को लेकर 154 कर्मियों की ड्यूटी लगी है। 5 निर्वाची पदाधिकारी के साथ सहायक निर्वाची पदाधिकारी और 154 कर्मी मतगणना करेंगे।

5 विस क्षेत्रों के 62 प्रत्याशी मैदान में
जिले के बांका में 19, कटाेरिया में 5, बेलहर में 15, अमरपुर में 12 और धाेरैया विधानसभा क्षेत्र से 11 प्रत्याशियों ने चुनाव लड़ा था। बांका, अमरपुर, धाेरैया विधानसभा में प्रत्याशियों में कांटे की टक्कर से प्रत्याशियों में ज्यादा बेचैनी है। मालूम हाे बांका विस में भाजपा व राजद के बीच सीधी टक्कर है ताे अमरपुर में त्रिकाेणीय मुकाबला है। यहां लाेजपा, कांग्रेस व जदयू उम्मीदवार की बेचैनी बढ़ा रही है। जबकि धाेरैया विधानसभा में राजद व जदयू में सीधी टक्कर है।

सुरक्षाबलों ने निकाला फ्लैग मार्च
मतगणना को लेकर पीबीएस कॉलेज व बांका डायट भवन पूरी तरह से छावनी में तब्दील है। वोटों की गिनती शुरू होने से पूर्व हर आने-जाने वालों की कड़ी तलाशी ली जाएगी। इधर, सोमवार को बांका शहर में सुरक्षाबलों ने फ्लैग मार्च कर लोगों से शांति बनाए रखने का आह्वान किया। फ्लैग मार्च एसडीपीओ दिनेशचंद श्रीवास्तव के नेतृत्व में निकाला गया। गांधी चौक, शिवाजी चौक, शास्त्री चौक होते हुए शहर की गलियों में मार्च किया गया।

मतगणना केंद्र पर पहुंचे एसडीएम

मतगणना के एक दिन पूर्व पीबीएस कॉलेज व बांका डायट में जिला प्रशासन की टीम मतगणना को लेकर विधि-व्यवस्था बनाए रखने में जुट गई। एसडीएम मनोज चौधरी ने दोनों मतगणना केंद्रों का निरीक्षण किया। पीबीएस कॉलेज में बांका बीडीओ संजय कुमार को उन्होंने विधि-व्यवस्था को लेकर निर्देश दिए। वज्रगृह से लेकर पूरे परिसर का एसडीएम ने निरीक्षण किया। दोनों मतगणना केंद्रों पर दिनभर अधिकारियों का आना-जाना लगा रहा। सामान्य प्रेक्षक ने हालात का जायजा लिया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंट्रेनिंग के दौरान सिर में चोट लगी, 6 महीने कोमा में रहे, होश आया तो पता चला कि वो बोर्ड आउट हो गए हैं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें