अपील:तलाब में स्नान और डुबकी न लगाने की अपील

शंभूगंज8 घंटे पहले
  • बीडीओ-सीओ ने छठ घाटों का निरीक्षण कर दिए आवश्यक निर्देश, घाट पर मास्क जरूर पहनें

कोरोना काल में हो रहे महापर्व छठ पर सरकार ने द्वारा जारी किया गये गाइडलाइन को लेकर प्रखंड प्रशासन भी सख्त हो गई है। इसके साथ ही प्रशासन ने श्रद्धालुओं से तालाब में स्नान न करने और अर्घ्य के दौरान उसमें डुबकी नहीं लगाने का आग्रह किया है। बिहार गृह विभाग के निर्देशों के अनुसार, छठ पर्व के दौरान बुखार से ग्रस्त व्यक्ति, 60 साल से ऊपर के व्यक्ति, 10 साल से कम उम्र के बच्चे व अन्य गंभीर बीमारियों से ग्रस्त व्यक्तियों को छठ घाटों पर नहीं जाने की सलाह दी है। शंभूगंज बीडीओ प्रभात रंजन व सीओ अशोक कुमार सिंह ने बताया कि गाइडलाइन में प्रत्येक व्यक्ति को मास्क का प्रयोग करने और दो गज की दूरी का अनिवार्य रूप से पालन करने की सलाह दी गयी है। बता दें कि लोक आस्था का महापर्व छठ बुधवार को नहाय खाय से शुरू हो गया गया है। आकस्मिक घटनाओं से बचाव हेतु चिन्हित नदी घाटों अथवा तालाब, पोखरों में सुरक्षा के लिए बास से बैरिकेडिंग कराया जा रहा है। साथ-साथ क्षेत्रों के छठ घाटों को सैनिटाइज करवाने का निर्देश दिया गया है। उन्होंने कहा कि छठ पूजा घाट के आसपास खाद्य पदार्थों के स्टॉल स्थापना नहीं हो पाने तथा किसी भी प्रकार के सामुदायिक भोज-भोग का वितरण नहीं हो, को सुनिश्चित करने हेतु सभी संबंधित पदाधिकारियों की निर्देश दिया गया है।

कोरोना फैलाव रोकने पर रहेगी खास नजर
इसके अतिरिक्त इस अवसर पर किसी भी प्रकार के मेला, जागरण, सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम का आयोजन नहीं किया जाएगा। कोविड-19 के संक्रमण में प्रसार न हो। उन्होंने कहा कि पर्व के दौरान पुलिस प्रशासन भी पूरी मुस्तैदी के साथ अपने उत्तरदायित्व का निर्वहन करेगी तथा पूरा प्रयास करेगी कि इस दौरान किसी भी प्रकार की अप्रिय घटना न हो।

