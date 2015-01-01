पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

तैयारी:11 तक वोटर लिस्ट में सुधार को लिया जाएगा आवेदन

बांका5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 18 वर्ष की उम्र पार कर चुके लोग वोटर लिस्ट में जुड़वा सकेंगे नाम, आवेदन की प्रक्रिया शुरू
  • वोटर लिस्ट में सुधार के लिए भी अलग-अलग फॉर्म होगा जमा, 1491 की जगह 1541 बनेंगे मतदान केंद्र

बुधवार को जिला निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी सह डीएम सुहर्ष भगत की अध्यक्षता में राजनीतिक दलों के प्रतिनिधियों के साथ मतदाता सूची के विशेष संक्षिप्त पुनरीक्षण कार्यक्रम काे लेकर बैठक हुई। जिसमें बताया गया कि 1 जनवरी तक 18 वर्ष की आयु प्राप्त करने वाले सभी निर्वाचकों का नाम मतदाता सूची में जोड़ा जाना है।

16 दिसम्बर से 11 जनवरी तक निर्वाचकों से फाॅर्म -06, 07, 08, 08(ए) में दावा आपत्ति प्रारूप निर्वाचक निबंधन पदाधिकारी, सहायक निर्वाचक निबंधन पदाधिकारी एवं मतदान केन्द्र स्तरीय पदाधिकारी के द्वारा प्राप्त किया जाएगा।

इस अवधि में कोई भी इच्छुक निर्वाचक मतदाता सूची में नाम जोड़ने के लिए फाॅर्म -06, मतदाता सूची से नाम हटाने के लिए फाॅर्म -07, मतदाता सूची में नाम, पता, फोटो इत्यादि में संशोधन के लिए फाॅर्म-8 तथा एक ही विधान सभा क्षेत्र के लिए एक मतदान केन्द्र से दूसरे मतदान केन्द्र में नाम स्थानांतरण के लिए फाॅर्म -08 (क) भरा जा सकता है।

दावा आपत्ति अवधि में प्राप्त सभी आवेदनों का निष्पादन 1 फरवरी 2021 तक कर दिया जाएगा। दावा आपत्ति अवधि में दो दिन विशेष अभियान दिवस का आयोजन किया जायेगा। जिसकी तिथि 27 दिसंबर एवं 10 जनवरी निर्धारित की गई है। दोनों तिथियों को रविवार होते हुए भी सभी बीएलओ अपने-अपने मतदान केन्द्र पर उपस्थित रहकर दावा आपत्ति आवेदन प्राप्त करेंगे।

1400 से अधिक वोटरों वाले बूथ का विखंडन
निर्देश के अनुसार 1400 से अधिक मतदाता वाले मतदान केन्द्रों के लिए नए मतदान केन्द्रों का सृजन किया जा रहा है। जिले के पांचाें विधान सभा क्षेत्रों मंें कुल-50 ऐसे मतदान केन्द्र है जहां 1400 से अधिक मतदाता है। अमरपुर में 10, धोरैया में 1, बांका में 10, कटोरिया में 13, बेलहर 5 नए मतदान केन्द्रों का सृजन किया जा रहा है। इस प्रकार बांका में कुल मतदान केन्द्रों की संख्या 1491 से बढ़कर 1541 हो जाएगी।

सभी दलों से बीएलए नियुक्त करने का अनुरोध
बैठक के सभी मान्यता प्राप्त राजनीतिक दलों से जिले के सभी मतदान केन्द्रों पर बूथ लेवल एजेंट नियुक्त करने का अनुरोध किया गया। अभी तक मात्र भाजपा के द्वारा 1118 मतदान केन्द्रों पर, राजद के द्वारा 1448 मतदान केन्द्रों पर एवं जदयू द्वारा 936 मतदान केन्द्रों पर बीएलए की नियुक्ति की गई है। वहीं प्रशासन चुनाव की तैयारी में लग गया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंUS प्रेसिडेंट इलेक्ट बाइडेन अगले हफ्ते सार्वजनिक तौर पर वैक्सीन लगवाएंगे; जर्मनी में एक दिन में 954 लोगों की मौत - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें