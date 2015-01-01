पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

सुविधा:बस पड़ाव के काउंटर भवन का सौंदर्यीकरण

बांका4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बंद पड़े सरकारी बस पड़ाव के काउंटर भवन का किया गया सौंदर्यीकरण।
  • काउंटर भवन व शाैचालय से यात्रियाें काे नहीं हाेगी अब परेशानी

जिले के सरकारी बस पड़ाव का काउंटर भवन पिछले 25 सालाें से बंद पड़ा था। जाे खंडहर में तब्दील हाे रहा था। जिसका सौंदर्यीकरण का कार्य किया जा रहा है। िजससे यात्रियाें काे अब बस पड़ाव में सुविधाएं मिलेगी। ज्ञात हाे कि सरकारी बस पड़ाव से भागलपुर जाने के लिए यहां बस चलती है। यहां से हजाराें यात्री राेजाना सफर करते है। बस पड़ाव मे बैठने व रहने की सुविधा नही रहने के कारण यात्रियाें काे काफी परेशानी हाेती है। खासकर, बरसात के माैसम में परेशानी का सामना ज्यादा करना पड़ता था। लेकिन अब यात्रियाें काे बस पड़ाव के काउंटर भवन में बैठने व रहने की सुविधा मिलेगी। वही बस पड़ाव में पिछले 5 सालाें से शाैचालय बंद पड़ा था। जिससे महिला यात्री काे शाैचालय नही रहने से ज्यादा समस्या हाेती थी। लेकिन अब बंद पड़े शाैचालय काे चालू किया जा रहा है। जिससे यात्रियाें काे अब किसी भी समस्या से नही जूझना पड़ेगा।

चुनाव के बाद बस सेवा हाेगी चालू | सरकारी बस पड़ाव के प्रभारी जयंत कुमार ने बताया कि पिछले 25 साल से काउंटर भवन में बंद पड़ा था। काउंटर भवन का साफ- सफाई किया गया, जिसके बाद रंग राेगन कार्य किया जा रहा है। इसके सौंदर्यीकरण हाेने के बाद यहां से सफर करने वाले यात्री काे सारी सुविधा मिलेगी। वही प्रभारी ने बताया कि परिवहन विभाग से सरकारी बस-पड़ाव के चार दिवारी काे लेकर भवन निर्माण विभाग काे पत्र दिया गया है। चुनाव काे लेकर बस सेवा फिलहाल बंद है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें