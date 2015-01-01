पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लोकआस्था का महापर्व छठ:खरना का प्रसाद ग्रहण कर 36 घंटे का निर्जला उपवास शुरू अस्ताचलगामी भगवान भास्कर को आज दिया जाएगा अर्घ्य

बांका8 घंटे पहले
खरना का प्रसाद ग्रहण करतीं महिलाएं।
  • पूजा सामग्री की खरीदारी के लिए बाजार में लगी रही श्रद्धालुओं की भीड़
  • सफाई कर छठ घाटों को किया गया तैयार, गहरे पानी में बैरिकेडिंग और कपड़े बदलने के लिए रहेंगे चेजिंग रूम

गुरुवार देर शाम खरना का प्रसाद ग्रहण करने के साथ ही लाेक आस्था के महापर्व छठ का 36 घंटे का निर्जला उपवास शुरू हो गया। आज यानि की शुक्रवार की शाम को अस्ताचलगामी भगवान भास्कर को अर्घ्य दिया जाएगा। जबकि शनिवार को अहले सुबह उदीयमान भगवान भास्कर को अर्घ्य देने के साथ ही चार दिवसीय छठ महापर्व का समापन हाे जाएगा। बुधवार काे कद्दू भात के साथ इस चार दिवसीय महापर्व का शुरुअात हुआ था। गुरुवार काे व्रत के दूसरे दिन व्रती ने दिनभर उपवास रखकर संध्या समय खरना का प्रसाद भगवान भास्कर काे नमन कर भाेग लगाया। इस दाैरान घर में शंाति का माहाैल रखा गया था ताकि व्रती का ध्यान भटक नही जाए। भगवान सूर्यदेव काे छठी मईया काे भाेग लगाने के बाद व्रती पहले प्रसाद ग्रहण किया, जिसके बाद प्रसाद का वितरण सभी के बीच किया गया। छठ को लेकर गुरुवार को भी बाजार सहित चौक-चौराहों पर खरीदारों की भीड़ देखी गई। बीते साल की तुलना में इस साल फल के दामों में इजाफा होने के बाद भी खरीदार पूरे उत्साह के साथ फल की खरीदारी करने में जुटे रहे। बाजार में खरीदारी को लेकर उमड़ी भीड़ से जहां फल व्यापारियों में उत्साह नजर आया। गुरुवार पूरे दिन छठ पूजा काे लेकर विभिन्न घाटाें की साफ-सफाई स्थानीय प्रशासन के द्वारा कराई गई। वहीं कई जगहों पर लोगों ने सामुहिक सहयोग से भी छठ घाट बनाया। अब सभी छठ घाटाें काे अंतिम रूप दिया जा रहा है। स्वंयसेवी व स्थानीय पूजा समिति के द्वारा भी घाटाें की साफ-सफाई के साथ अन्य कार्य किए जा रहे है। नगर परिषद के कार्यपालक पदाधिकारी ने बताया कि छठ घाट आने वाले श्रद्धालुओं काे किसी प्रकार की दिक्कत का सामना ना करना पड़ेगा, इसका विशेष ध्यान दिया जा रहा है। छठ घाटाें पर बिजली, चेजिंग रूम सहित अन्य चीजाें की व्यवस्था रहेगी।

फलों की दुकानों से बाजार गुलजार
लोक आस्था का महापर्व छठ को लेकर गुरुवार को शहर स्थित बाजार में खरीदारी करने के लिए लाेगाें की भीड़ उमड़ पड़ी। बाजार में नारियल, सूप, केला, सेव, गन्ना की डाली की ब्रिकी जोरों पर रही। महापर्व का बाजार शुक्रवार को पहले अर्घ्य से पहले समाप्त होगा। जबकि बाजार में लाेगाें ने गुरुवार को खरना पूजा के पूर्व से ही शहर के हर चौक-चौराहा पर पूजा से संबंधित सामानों की खरीदारी की। शहर के हर चौक-चौराहें गुलजार रहे। शहर के शिवाजी चौक, अलीगंज रोड, गांधी चौक जहां फल पूजा सामानों की बिक्री को लेकर दुकानदारों ने कतार में दुकानें लगाइ थी।

मंडल कारा में 7 कैदी भी कर रहे छठ
बांका मंडल कारा में बंद 5 महिला व 2 पुरुष बंदियों ने भी छठ पूजा का अनुष्ठान किया है। जिसके लिए जेल प्रशासन ने पूरी तैयारी की है। जेल के भीतर छठ पर्व काे लेकर पूरा माहौल भक्तिमय हो गया है। सभी छठव्रतियाें को अन्य महिला बंदियों के साथ-साथ पुरुष कैदियों का भी भरपूर साथ मिल रहा है। पुरुष कैदी जेल परिसर के अंदर की सफाई काम में जुट गए हैं। वहीं जेल प्रशासन ने पूजा के लिए छठ व्रतियाें को सारी सुविधाएं मुहैया कराई हैं। गुरुवार काे खरना का प्रसाद बनाया गया, जिसे पूरे जेल में सभी बंदियों एवं जेल प्रशासन के बीच वितरित किया गया।

150-200 रु. प्रति जोड़ा बिका सूप
चांदन | लोक आस्था के इस महान पर्व में कद्दू और नारियल के भाव नियंत्रण में रहने के बाद सूप की कीमतों ने अपना रंग दिखाना शुरू कर दिया है। चांदन बाजार मे 150- 200 रुपया प्रति जोड़ा सूप बिक रहा है। वैसे अगर देखा जाए तो बीते दो दिनों पूर्व से ही इसकी कीमतों मे बढ़ोतरी हो रही थी, मगर गुरुवार को अचानक इसकी कीमतों मे उछाल आ गया। फल और पूजन सामग्री की खरीदारी को लेकर आज सुबह से ही ग्राहकों का तांता लगा रहा, ग्राहकों की भीड़ को देखते हुए बाजार मे दो दर्जन से भी अधिक अस्थाई दुकानें खुल गई है।

छठ पर्व काे लेकर शिवाजी चाैक बाजार में खरीदारी करने के लिए उमड़ी लाेगांे की भीड़।
प्रसाद के लिए सामग्री की खरीदारी
बेलहर| छठ पूजा के दूसरे दिन खरना प्रसाद के लिए लोगों ने बाजारों में जमकर खरीदारी किया। जानकारी हो कि 4 दिनों तक चलने वाली इस महापर्व में पहला दिन कद्दू भात खाने का प्रथा होता है तथा दूसरे दिन खरना का प्रसाद ग्रहण किया जाता है। इसके लिए बाजार में लोगों का काफी चहल-पहल रहा। इसके लिए छठ व्रती पूरी नेम निष्ठा के साथ दूध एवं अरवा चावल का प्रसाद बनाते हैं। तथा छठ माई को अर्पित करते हुए पहले स्वयं ग्रहण करते हैं। इसके बाद घर के सभी सदस्यों के द्वारा प्रसाद ग्रहण किया जाता है।

