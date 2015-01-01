पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खेलकूद:बिरनियां 127 रन व दक्षिणी बारने पांच विकेट से जीता

चांदन4 घंटे पहले
मैन ऑफ द मैच पुरस्कार वितरण समारोह में मौजूद मुख्य अतिथि व अन्य।
  • उवि चांदन खेल मैदान में विष्णुलाल मोदी स्मृति क्रिकेट टूर्नामेंट का खेला गया 28-29वां मैच

उवि चांदन के खेल मैदान में चल रहे जिंदल प्रायोजित विष्णु लाल मोदी स्मृति क्रिकेट चैंपियनशिप के 28वें मुकाबले में बिरनियां ने कोरिया को 127 रन के बड़े अंतर से पराजित कर दिया। वहीं प्रतियोगिता के 29वें मुकाबले में दक्षिणी बारने की टीम ने धनुवसार को कड़े मुकाबले में 5 विकेट से पराजित कर दिया। टॉस जीतकर पहले बल्लेबाजी करते हुए बिरनियां की टीम के उज्ज्वल राय व उत्तम राय दो भाइयों की जोड़ी के शानदार बल्लेबाजी के दम पर निर्धारित 15 ओवर में 4 विकेट के नुकसान पर 218 रन का एक बड़ा लक्ष्य दिया, जिसमें उज्जवल ने 41 गेदों पर 100 व उत्तम ने 36 गेंदों पर 62 रनों की धमाकेदार पारी खेली। लक्ष्य का पीछा करने उतरी कोरिया की टीम 15 ओवर में 8 विकेट खोकर 90 रन ही बना सकी, जबकि दूसरे मुकाबले मे टॉस हारकर पहले बल्लेबाजी करते हुए धनुवसार की टीम ने निर्धारित 15 ओवरों मे सभी विकेट के खोकर 139 रन बनाए। जबाबी पारी खेलते हुए दक्षिणी बारने की टीम के मुकेश के 30 गेद पर बनाए गये 58 रन की बदौलत 5 विकेट खोकर लक्ष्य हासिल कर लिया। विजेता टीम के उज्ज्वल राय व मुकेश कुमार को आज के अतिथि गरीब नमाज कमेटि के अध्यक्ष रूपशान शेख, माशूक अंसारी व निशा टेलिकॉम के प्रोपराइटर इमरोज शेख ने मैन ऑफ द मैच का पुरस्कार दिया।

निर्णायक की भूमिका में सर्फुद्दीन अंसारी थे

निर्णायक की भूमिका सर्फुद्दीन अंसारी व जयकान्त राय ने निभाई स्कोरिंग नंदन वर्मा ने की, जबकि कमेंट्री रंजन वर्णवाल, अशोक यादव, नीरज सिन्हा व प्रिंस प्रकाश ने की। इस जिला शिक्षक संघ के महासचिव हीरालाल प्रकाश यादव, शिक्षक अभिमन्यु कुमार, रोजगार सेवक अरूण वर्णवाल सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता गोविन्द दास व विजय तिवारी मुख्य रूप से मौजूद थे।

