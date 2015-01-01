पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निर्देश:अभियान चला अवैध बालू भंडारण व ओवरलोड वाहनों पर लगाम लगाने का दिया गया निर्देश

बांका3 घंटे पहले
जिला खनन टास्क फोर्स की बैठक करते डीएम व एसपी।
  • डीएम व एसपी ने जिला खनन टास्क फोर्स की बैठक कर पदाधिकारियों को दिए निर्देश

मंगलवार को डीएम सुहर्ष भगत की अध्यक्षता में जिला खनन टास्क फोर्स की बैठक में डीएम ने जिले में अवैध भंडारण एवं जिले में ओवरलोडेड वाहनों की मिल रही शिकयतों के आलोक में प्रतिदिन इस दिशा में कार्रवाई करने का निर्देश परिवहन पदाधिकारी को दिया। सप्ताह में कम से कम दो दिन अनुमंडल पदाधिकारी के नेतृत्व में बालू का अवैध खनन प्रेषण एवं क्षमता से अधिक लोड वाहनों के परिचालन को रोक लगाने लिए छापामारी करने का निर्देश दिया। साथ ही खनन पदाधिकारी को 15 दिनों का कार्ययोजना बनाकर देने का निर्देश दिया गया। जिला परिवहन पदाधिकारी, को निर्देश दिया गया कि अल्ट्रारेशन वाले वाहनों की पहचान कर जांच करते हुए विधिसम्मत कार्रवाई करने का निर्देश दिया। खनन पदाधिकारी को वैध बालू घाटों में क्षमता से अधिक खनिज लदे वाहनों पर विधिसम्मत कार्रवाई करते हुए बंदोबस्तधारी को भी पत्र के माध्यम से स्पष्टीकरण की मांग करने का निर्देश दिया गया। बैठक में अनुमंडल पुलिस पदाधिकारियों को निर्देश दिया गया कि सभी थानाध्यक्षों को निर्देश दें कि बालू के अवैध खनन, प्रेषण, भंडारण एवं ओवरलोडिंग की रोक थाम हेतु कार्रवाई में तेजी लाये साथ अवैधकर्ताओं को विशेष अभियान चलाकर गिरफ्तार करें। दुमका-भागलपुर मुख्य मार्ग पर चलने वाले मालवाहक वाहनों में ओवरलोडिंग की स्थिति को देखते हुए स्थानीय लाईनर, पासर की भूमिका को नियंत्रित करने एवं रजौन, बाराहाट एवं बौंसी में ओवरलोड वाहनों की जांच में तेजी लाने का भी निर्देश दिया गया।

मत्स्य किसान क्रेडिट कार्ड कम बनने पर डीएम नाराज

बांका | मंगलवार को डीएम सुहर्ष भगत ने कृषि टास्क फोर्स की बैठक की। मत्स्य विभाग की समीक्षा में योजनाओं की समीक्षा की। जिला मत्स्य पदाधिकारी को निर्देश दिया गया कि वित्तीय वर्ष 2019-2020 के उन्नत इनपुट योजना के तीन प्रखंड के लाभुकों का एक तुलनात्मक विवरणी मांगी। मत्स्य किसान क्रेडिट कार्ड को लेकर सिर्फ एक उपलब्धि पर डीएम ने असंतोष व्यक्त किया। जिला मत्स्य पदाधिकारी के द्वारा बताया गया कि 204 आवेदन विभिन्न बैंकों में भेजे गये है, किंतु स्वीकृति नहीं मिली है। उद्यान पदाधिकारी के द्वारा बताया गया कि बांका जिला को बी किपिंग में 1500 का लक्ष्य प्राप्त हुआ है।

