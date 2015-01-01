पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लोक आस्था का महापर्व छठ:नहाय खाय के साथ छठ शुरू, 50 से 80 रुपए प्रति पीस बिका कद्दू

बांका10 घंटे पहले
चांदन नदी छठ घाट का निरीक्षण करते डीएम और एसपी।
  • आंध्रप्रदेश, काेलकाता से आया नारियल, फल सहित अन्य पूजन सामग्रियों का लगा स्टॉक

लाेक आस्था का महापर्व छठ बुधवार काे नहाय खाय के साथ प्रारंभ हाे गया। अनुष्ठान के लिए व्रतियों ने मंगलवार काे बांका के चांदन नदी किनारे स्नान कर पूजा के लिए जल भी संग्रह किया। मंगलवार काे छठ पर्व के सामान से पटे बांका के बाजार में मिट्टी के बर्तन व कद्दू की खरीदारी करने के लिए लाेगाें की भीड़ उमड़ पड़ी। कद्दू भात काे लेकर बाजार में 50 से 80 रुपए प्रति पीस तक कद्दू की बिक्री हुई। इस पर्व में जहां पारंपरिक मिट्ठी के बर्तनाें में पूजन सामाग्री बनाई जाती है। वही बांस के बने सूप में चढ़ाए जाने वाले पकवान में भी चीनी की जगह गुड़ का अधिक इस्तेमाल किया जाता है। लाेगाें ने चार दिन के अनुष्ठान के लिए मंगलवार से ही खरीदारी करना शुरू कर दिया है। बुधवार काे नहाय खाय के साथ कद्दू भात ग्रहण करने के बाद पर्व का चार दिवसीय धार्मिक अनुष्ठान प्रारंभ हाे जाएगा। वही शुक्रवार शाम अस्ताचलगामी सूर्यदेव काे अर्घ्य और शनिवार काे उदीयमान सूर्यदेव काे अर्घ्य देने के साथ ही लाेक आस्था का महापर्व का समापन हाे जाएगा। व्यवासियों ने कहा कि छठ पर्व में करीब पचास लाख की फल की खरीदारी हाेगी। बताया गया कि शहर मे आध्रप्रदेश, काेलकाता से भारी मात्रा में नारियल आया है। वही देश के विभिन्न शहराें से सेब, संतरा, केला मंगाकर काराेबारियाें ने स्टाॅक किया है।

हर चाैक पर पुलिस बल की तैनाती
शहर में खरीदारी करने के लिए लाेग दाे पहिया वाहन से लेकर चार पहिया वाहन से पहुंचे अाैर सड़क किनारे अपनी वाहन काे खड़ा कर खरीदारी करने लगते है। जिससे शहर मे हर अाधा घंटे के बाद जाम की समस्या हाेती रही, हालंाकि भारी जाम का समस्या उत्पन्न नही हुई। यातायात प्रभारी हरेन्द्र कुमार चाैहान ने कहा कि पर्व काे देखते हुए शिवाजी चाैक, गांधी चाैक सहित अन्य चाैक चाैराहाें पर पुलिस बल की तैनाती कर दी गई।

बाजार में फल की कीमत
फल दर
नारियल 60 से 80 रुपए जाेड़ा
ईख 10 से 15 रुपए जाेड़ा
सेब 80 से 120 रुपए किलाे
संतरे 60 से 80 रुपए किलाे
केला 25 से 30 रुपए दर्जन
सूप 60 से 70 रुपए पीस
बड़ा नींबू 60 से 80 रुपए जाेड़ा

कोविड-19 गाइडलाइन का अवश्य करें पालन: जिलाधिकारी
डीएम सुहर्ष भगत व एसपी अरविंद कुमार गुप्ता ने शहर के चांदन नदी छठ घाट, एमआरडी छठ घाट सहित अन्य छठ घाटाें का निरीक्षण किया। डीएम ने बताया कि काेराेना काे लेकर सभी छठ घाटाें पर विशेष व्यवस्था की जाएगी। सभी छठघाटाें का सैनिटाइज किया जाएगा। महिलाओं के लिए चेंजिग रूम बनाया जाएगा। डीएम ने कहा कि छठ घाट पर सभी लाेग मास्क लगाकर आए, काेविड- 19 के गाइडलाइन का पालन करें। माैके पर एसडीओ मनाेज कुमार चाैधरी, एसडीपीओ दिनेश चंद्र श्रीवास्तव, टीओ नवल किशाेर यादव सहित अन्य पदाधिकारी मुख्य रूप उपस्थित थे।

