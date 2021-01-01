पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गतिरोध:भ्रष्टाचार की पोल खोलने वाले आरटीआई कार्यकर्ता व गबन के आरोपी मुखिया के समर्थकों में हुई भिड़ंत, जमकर चले लात-घूंसे

शंभूगंज5 घंटे पहले
शंभूगंज प्रखंड मुख्यालय में धरना प्रदर्शन के बाद एक दूसरे से भिड़े मुखिया व आरटीआई समर्थक, अफरातफरी मचने के बाद पहुंची पुलिस शांत कराती हुई। - Dainik Bhaskar
शंभूगंज प्रखंड मुख्यालय में धरना प्रदर्शन के बाद एक दूसरे से भिड़े मुखिया व आरटीआई समर्थक, अफरातफरी मचने के बाद पहुंची पुलिस शांत कराती हुई।
  • आधे घंटे तक रणक्षेत्र बना रहा शंभूगंज प्रखंड मुख्यालय, बीडीओ बोले-दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण घटना, कार्रवाई होगी
  • पद से हटाई जा चुकी हैं चुटिया बेलारी की मुखिया, आरटीआई कार्यकर्ता ने खोली थी भ्रष्टाचार की पोल

चुटिया बेलारी पंचायत में भ्रष्टाचार की पोल खोलने वाले आरटीआई कार्यकर्ता मो. गालिब रजा और गबन की आरोपी मुखिया बीबी फरजीना बेगम के समर्थकों में भिड़ंत के कारण मंगलवार को प्रखंड कार्यालय का आईटीसी भवन आधे घंटे तक रणक्षेत्र बना रहा। सोमवार को मुखिया पति मो. हादी रजा द्वारा आरटीआई कार्यकर्ता से गाली-गलौज और जान से मारने की धमकी देने के बाद मंगलवार को आरटीआई कार्यकर्ता के दर्जनों समर्थक प्रखंड मुख्यालय भवन के गेट परिसर में धरने पर बैठ गए। बीडीओ प्रभात रंजन ने समझाकर धरना हटवाया। इसी बीच पदच्युत मुखिया के पति मो. हादी रजा भी अपने समर्थकों के साथ प्रखंड आ गए और दोनों एक-दूसरे से उलझ गए। जहां दोनों पक्ष एक-दूसरे से भिड़कर गाली गलौज व लात-घुसे चलाने लगे। जिससे वहा अफरातफरी मच गई। हालांकि सूचना पर पहुंची शंभूगंज पुलिस ने मोर्चा संभालकर दोनों पक्षों को शान्त कर बाहर कर दिया। मंगलवार को प्रखंड मुख्यालय में मुखिया बीबी फरजीना बेगम और आरटीआई कार्यकर्ता मो. गालिब रजा के समर्थक आपस में भिड़ गए। मामला तू-तू मैं-मैं से शुरू हुआ और दोनों के बीच हाथापाई से लेकर लात-घूंसे भी चलने लगा। इस विवाद के कारण करीब आधे घंटे तक शंभूगंज आईटी भवन रणक्षेत्र में तब्दील हो गया और अफरा-तफरी का माहौल बना रहा। विवाद व लात-घुसे चलते देख प्रखंड प्रशासन ने इसकी सूचना अंत में शंभूगंज पुलिस को दी। सूचना पर वहां पहुंचे अनि इंद्रदेव राय व पुलिस बल के जवानों ने किसी तरह दोनों पक्षों को शांत कर बाहर किया।

मुखिया पति ने दी जान से मारने की धमकी

आरटीआई कार्यकर्ता मो. गालिब रजा ने बताया कि चुटिया बेलारी पंचायत में सात निश्चय, प्रधानमंत्री आवास, मनरेगा सहित अन्य मद से हुए विकास कार्यों का सूचना के अधिकार के तहत रिपोर्ट की मांग की थी। सोमवार को प्रखंड के एक कर्मी के बुलाने पर वे रिपोर्ट लेने मुख्यालय पहुंचे। इसी बीच प्रखंड मुख्यालय में मुखिया पति मो. हादी रजा व साथ में अन्य दो समर्थक आए और उलझ गए। प्रखंड कर्मियों के समक्ष गाली-गलौज करते हुए जान से मारने की धमकी दी। मो. गालिब ने प्रखंड के कुछ पदाधिकारी व कर्मियों पर मुखिया पति को शह देने का आरोप लगाया है।

मुखिया पद से हटाए जाने के बाद से विवाद जारी
जांच के बाद चुटिया बेलारी पंचायत में वित्तीय अनियमितता सामने आने के बाद प्रधान सचिव अमृत लाल मीणा ने मुखिया बीबी फरजीना बेगम को पदच्युत कर दिया। तब से ही यहां मुखिया समर्थक व आरटीआई समर्थक के बीच विवाद जारी है। बीडीओ प्रभात रंजन ने कहा कि शंभूगंज में ऐसी घटना दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है। घटना की जितनी निंदा की जाय कम होगा। आवश्यक कार्रवाई करेंगे।

सात निश्चय योजना में बड़ी अनियमितता

सोमवार शाम जब मो. गालिब गांव पहुंचे और अपने साथ घटी घटना की जानकारी अन्य लोगों को दी तो लोग उग्र हो गए। सुबह होते ही गालिब रजा करीब सौ लोगों को साथ लेकर प्रखंड मुख्यालय पहुंच कर मुखिया पति पर कार्रवाई की मांग को लेकर धरने पर बैठे। बता दें कि चुटिया बेलारी पंचायत में सात निश्चय योजना में जमकर अनियमितता हुई थी। जहां आरटीआई कार्यकर्ता मो. गालिब रजा ने सूचना के अधिकार के तहत सूचना उपलब्ध कराकर मामले को प्रखंड से लेकर पंचायती राज विभाग के प्रधान सचिव पटना तक के पास शिकायत किया था। उसके बाद से ही लगातार विवाद की स्थिति बनी हुई है।

एफआईआर दर्ज कर की जाएगी कार्रवाई
अभी तक किसी भी पक्ष या पदाधिकारी ने थाने में लिखित शिकायत नहीं की है। अगर लिखित शिकायत की गई तो प्राथमिकी दर्ज कर आगे की कार्रवाई की जाएगी।
उमेश प्रसाद, थानाध्यक्ष, शंभूगंज

