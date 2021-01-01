पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

गड़बड़ी का आरोप:नियोजन में गड़बड़ी की बीडीओ से शिकायत

चांदन27 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
विरोध-प्रदर्शन करते शिक्षक अभ्यर्थी। - Dainik Bhaskar
विरोध-प्रदर्शन करते शिक्षक अभ्यर्थी।
  • अभ्यर्थियों ने दावा आपत्ति के बाद भी मेधा सूची से नाम हटाने का लगाया आरोप

प्रखंड के कुसुमजोरी पंचायत के मेरठ प्राथमिक विद्यालय में शिक्षक नियोजन में गड़बड़ी की शिकायत लेकर प्रखंड कार्यालय पहुंचे। जहां अभ्यर्थियों ने बवाल काटा और बीडीओ को आवेदन देकर गड़बड़ी दूर करने की अपील की। अभ्यर्थियों ने कहा कि नियोजन के दौरान दावा आपत्ति करने और अहर्ता पूरी के करने के बाद भी उनका नाम मेधा सूची से हटा दिया गया। इस संबंध में अभ्यर्थी पप्पु कुमार यादव, पिंटू कुमार यादव, ललन कुमार, रूबी कुमारी, राजेश यादव, अजीत कुमार, मुकेश कुमार, किरण कुमार, मनोज सिन्हा, सुकेश कुमार, भूषण यादव व मनोज कुमार ने आरोप लगाया कि 72% से उपर के मेघा अंक के सभी अभ्यर्थियों के आवेदन में साजिश के तहत त्रुटि कर दिया है और अंतिम मेघा सूची से नाम हटा दिया गया है। जबकि उक्त अभ्यर्थियों ने ऑनलाइन अपना दावा आपत्ति भी दर्ज कराया है। साथ ही अभ्यर्थियों ने आरोप लगाया कि प्रखण्ड कार्यालय में वर्षों से कुंडली मारे बैठे एक शिक्षक विनय कुमार और संबंधित पंचायत के पंचायत सेवक की मिलीभगत से ऐसा खेल खेला जा रहा है। दावा आपत्ति से संबंधित विषय की जानकारी मांगने पर पंचायत सेवक विनय कुमार से संपर्क करने की बातें कहते हैं और उनसे मिलने पर बिना जानकारी दिए डांट डपट कर भगा दिया जाता है। शिक्षक विनय कुमार शिक्षक नियोजन के विषय में कुछ भी बता सकने का बहाना बनाकर इस मामले से पल्ला झाडते दिखाई दे रहे हैं। जबकि पंचायत सेवक जानकारी हासिल करने अभ्यर्थियों को उन्हीं के पास भेज रहे हैं। इस संबंध में बीडीओ दुर्गा शंकर ने बताया कि मामले की जांच कर कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंफुटबॉल के फैन गांधी ने तीन क्लब बनाए थे, युद्ध भूमि से घायलों को भी निकाला, जानिए बापू से जुड़ीं और भी दिलचस्प बातें - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser