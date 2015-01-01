पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निर्देश:सीएम क्षेत्र विकास योजना में कार्य को करें पूरा: डीएम

बांका3 घंटे पहले
पदाधिकारियों के साथ बैठक करते डीएम सुहर्ष भगत।
  • अपने कार्यालय कक्ष में डीएम ने बैठक कर अधूरे कार्य को पूरा करने का अधिकारियों को दिया आदेश

मंगलवार को डीएम सुहर्ष भगत की अध्यक्षता में उनके कार्यालय वेश्म में समीक्षात्मक बैठक हुई। सीएम क्षेत्र विकास योजना के पिछले 3-4 वर्षों में अपूर्ण योजनाओं को कार्यपालक अभियंता स्थानीय क्षेत्र अभियंत्रण संगठन से समन्वय स्थापित कर जिला योजना पदाधिकारी को अपूर्ण कार्यों को पूर्ण करने का निर्देश दिया गया। विशेष केन्द्रीय सहायता योजना के तह्त अपूर्ण योजनाओं को शीघ्र पूरा करने का निर्देश दिया गया। बैठक में जिला योजना पदाधिकारी, जिला लोक शिकायत निवारण पदाधिकारी, स्थानीय क्षेत्र अभियंत्रण संगठन के कार्यपालक अभियंता मौजूद थे।

बगैर मास्क के घूमने वालों से वसूला गया जुर्माना

पंजवारा | पंजवारा में विभिन्न चौक चौराहों पर मंगलवार को जांच अभियान चलाया गया। इस दौरान बगैर मास्क पहने बाजार में घूमने वाले लोगों से कुल ₹600 का जुर्माना वसूल किया गया। बता दें कि इन दिनों बढ़ते ठंड के मौसम में कोरोना की दूसरी लहर जोरों पर है।

मास्क नहीं तो बाइक की जाएगी जब्त : एसपी

बांका | बांका के एसपी अरविंद कुमार गुप्ता ने मंगलवार को समाहरणालय स्थित पुलिस कार्यालय में क्राइम कंट्रोल को लेकर बैठक आयोजित की गई। बैठक में सबसे पहले कोविड को लेकर जारी किये गये दिशा निर्देश खासकर मास्क को लेकर सघन अभियान चलाने का निर्देश दिया गया। एसपी ने कहा कि मास्क नहीं पहनने पर फाइन वसूली जाएगी। बाइक चालक अगर वगैर मास्क पहने पकड़े गए तो उनके बाइक को जब्त कर लिया जाएगा। एसपी ने बताया कि केस में वृद्धि और कांडों के निष्पादन में कमी पिछले महीने देखी गई। ऐसी स्थिति में अधिक से अधिक गिरफ्तारी और कांडों के निष्पादन का निर्देश दिया गया है। इसके अतिरिक्त शराब की तस्करी, बिक्री और अवैध निर्माण को लेकर एक सप्ताह तक सघन छापेमारी अभियान चलाने का निर्देश दिया गया। उन्होंने बताया कि जहां मालखाना का प्रभार नहीं हुआ है, वहां प्रभार सौंपने और ग्रहण करने का निर्देश दिया गया है।

