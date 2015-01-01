पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विरोध:लाभुकों के साथ डीलर करते है अभद्रता

बेलहर4 घंटे पहले
  • श्रीनगर पंचायत के तरीमझगांय गांव में कम अनाज देने पर हुआ विवाद

श्रीनगर पंचायत के तरीमझगांय गांव के दर्जनों महिला एवं पुरुष लाभुक अनाज कम देने एवं सरकार द्वारा दी जाने वाली मुफ्त का अनाज नवंबर माह का नहीं देने तथा गाली गलौज करने का आरोप लगाकर कंटिया गांव के डीलर कृष्णदेव यादव के विरुद्ध बीडीओ के पास शिकायत करने प्रखंड मुख्यालय पहुंची। जहां लाभुक मंजू देवी, बुधनी देवी, यशोदा देवी, मीना देवी, गायत्री देवी, जनकवा देवी, रंभा देवी, बिंदु देवी, नीलम देवी, उषा देवी, रूबी देवी, विष्णुदेव दास, रमेश दास, रोबिन दास, दीपक दास, श्यामसुंदर दास, जगदीश दास, विष्णुदेव दास आदि ने बताया कि उन्हें डीलर कृष्णदेव यादव प्रत्येक माह में 5 किलो अनाज कम देते हैं। सरकार द्वारा मुफ्त में दी जाने वाली अनाज नवंबर माह का नहीं दिया एवं राशन कार्ड में इस महीने का अनाज चढ़ा दिया। बोलने पर गाली-गलौज करते हैं जहां जाना है जाओ की धमकी देते हैं। वे कहते हैं कि मेरा कोई कुछ बिगाड़ नहीं पाएगा। इस कार्य में उनके पुत्र तथा घर के सभी सदस्य उन्हें सहयोग करते हैं। पूर्व में भी कई बार उनके द्वारा लाभुकों के साथ गाली गलौज एवं झगड़ा झंझट किया जा चुका है।

